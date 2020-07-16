Plans for a “City Grove” subdivision on Van Norman Curve met with opposition Wednesday when neighbors spoke out against it.
Nora Hall and Elton Johnson said the proposed development at 2033 Van Norman Curve would cause all kinds of problems for residents in that area.
Last month, Derrick Pittman and Erica Coles of Pitt Properties told supervisors they want to put 69 homes in the $150,000 to $160,000 range on 281/2 acres.
Hall said Pittman’s plans to run McComb sewer line to the rural site are unrealistic.
“They’re not going to be able to get a right of way,” she said, predicting residents will fight such attempts.
“Instead of 69 to 80 homes like he wants and the city sewage, our suggestion is two to three acres per home,” Hall said.
She said that many new residents would put a hardship on the local community water association and the North Pike School District, which is already “busting at the seams.”
The area east of McComb is overcrowded enough, she said.
“We have trailer parks everywhere being built,” Hall said.
She also expressed concerns McComb might want to annex the area if it extends sewer lines there.
“We don’t want to be in the city of McComb, and we’re afraid that’s what McComb will do if he goes ahead and gets the city sewage,” she said.
Hall said she realizes supervisors have no jurisdiction over Pittman’s plans but said she wanted to go on record opposing them.
Johnson, who lives in the adjacent Quail Ridge subdivision, said he doesn’t want that many people in his area. With five people per home and 80 houses, “that’s 400 people, loud people, behind me,” Johnson said. “That is too many houses in one subdivision.”
He suggested two-acre lots and nicer homes.
Johnson also opposed the idea that Pittman get county supervisors to pave the roads in the subdivision.
“It took us five years to get the road paved where I live,” he said.
“Don’t turn it over to the county. Let him spend his own money.” he said, adding other Quail Ridge residents feel the same way.
“We don’t want 69 houses behind us and we don’t want 80 houses behind us,” Johnson said, adding that the county and city can’t maintain the roads they have.
Hall said supervisors need to draw up a zoning ordinance to prevent such situations.
“To keep the property value up in Pike County, we need a zoning,” she said. “Your property values will go down so your taxes will go down. It’s up to y’all to do a zoning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.