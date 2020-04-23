Nearly a year removed from a tornado that swept through McComb, residents of two neighborhoods were digging out Thursday morning from a violent overnight storm that passed along a similar track as that twister.
“We had just gotten over that one that happened a year ago and this happened,” said Brian Martin, who lives on Cherokee Drive in McComb’s Indian Reservation neighborhood.
Martin’s home had a couple trees fall on his lawn but the damage did not hurt his home to the best of his knowledge. He said in the past year he lost around 20 downed trees.
Tina Rankins, who is originally from Chicago, moved to McComb last year, just before the May 9, 2019, storm ripped through the area.
“We had just moved here when that last tornado happened, and this time it got everybody,” she said. “And it is so expensive to get rid of them (trees), and you don’t want to get rid of nature. They are beautiful.”
Greg Gibson, who lives on Arrowhead Drive, had multiple pine trees planted in his roof.
“All these trees are cutting through the roof,” Gibson said. “It’s going to take a while to keep all of this up.”
Shawnee Drive resident Val Scott said he was lucky when compared to his neighbor, who was not home during the storm. Her home was split in two from downed trees.
“It’s all over,” Scott said when asked where the bulk of the damage was.
He said his neighbor was at a retirement community recently, and her son’s came and took her out of state a couple days before the storm. Scott said she was on her way back to look at the damage but does not know when she will make it back.
Gene Thompson of Scott Street said that for him Thursday’s storm was significantly worse by a long shot, adding that the storm last year did not damage his house and left only a few downed trees. This year, his home took damage from a fallen tree.
“We had a little damage this morning,” Thompson said. “It tore a lot of stuff up.”
Thompson said it could have been much worse and he is happy to be alive. He is thankful to all the people helping the community out in the wake of the storm.
“Thank God for all the helpers,” Thompson said. “There are just all kinds of people that are caring for us. It is like that every time something happens people come out and help.”
Joan Kennedy, 89, was sleeping when the storm came. She said that she awoke to hear an “indescribable” sound but knew what it was. Her large pine trees were uprooted and landed on the roof of her home, leaving a large scar over the front of her house and the side of her garage.
“I could’ve been killed,” she told a family member on the phone. “I was scared.”
Insulation, wood and drywall lay scattered across her upstairs bedroom. She said she was terrified when she woke up to the sound, but was glad she was sleeping downstairs when the trees came crashing through.
“When one fell a few seconds later the other fell, and I knew what it was,” Kennedy said.
She got out of bed, and checked outside, but she could not see much. Water leaking from the floor of her upstairs room began to drip on her head.
Kennedy said she didn’t take nearly the same amount of damage in last year’s storm compared to this year.
“This is much worse. I had a really pretty yard, but you can’t tell now,” she said. “I am here talking to you now, and that is the important part.”
Neighbor Vanisa Wells echoed Kennedy and Thompson’s observations, noting that this storm was much worse than the one they had last year because of the sheer damage it caused. Wells explains that the timing of the storm made it even worse because she couldn’t see anything.
“There was a little more frightening to me because this one was in the wee hours,” Wells said. “I heard the rain when it started, but it got too quiet. I didn’t feel a shake, and by the time my husband got up we heard something falling.”
Wells said she is lucky the trees fell where they did. One tree fell on a powerline in front of her home and the other clipped her garage damaging its roof and the truck within minor damage.
“Thank God everything went the way it did,” Wells said of the way the trees fell.
Across town in the Edgewood neighborhood, residents spent the morning assessing damage and cleaning up debris from their yards and nearby roadways.
Fire crews along with volunteers armed with chainsaws and heavy machinery worked to removed downed trees that completely blocked the 500 block of Lakeshore Drive.
Angela Pounds, a resident within the block, didn’t have damage to her home but her car was as a heavy limb left a large dent on the roof and broke the back glass. However, she is thankful that the damage wasn’t any greater.
“We are devastated that we have so much debris, but we are so safe,” said Pounds as she held her two-year-old son Camden on her front porch watching crews clean up. “It happened about 3:20 a.m. and it was so dark we couldn’t see what was going on. We came out this morning and our yard was a mess but thankful that the trees missed our house.”
But most importantly, Pounds is thankful that she, her son and her husband Bilton are safe.
“Material things can be replaced but the main thing is that we are all safe,” she said.
Unlike last year’s storms which blew through during the daytime, Thursday’s weather came at a time when Pounds couldn’t see what was going on around her, adding to the fear.
“When we woke up, we just heard a lot of things being thrown against the house,” she said. “It was pitch black outside and we couldn’t see what was really going on, so it was just get to the closet or a safe place until it all settled down.”
One of the volunteers helping to clean up the area in front of the Pounds’ home was Farm Bureau Agent Bubba Moak.
“There are a lot of trees down and it is about three to four weeks from almost being a year ago,” he said. “I don’t know if it as widespread as far damage, but it is still significant. We have gas leaks and power lines down and we haven’t even hit the north part of town by Summit but there is a lot of damage, a lot.”
Also assisting was Michael Campbell of McComb. He said he wanted to lend a helping hand assisting crews with the cleanup coming out to the scene with another volunteer in Dan Moore, someone that he works regularly with.
“Everybody’s got to get to gether as a community and help each other out,” he said. “It feels good to be able to help everybody. I am a young and able body and I am the one that is supposed to be helping.”
Just down the road on the south side of the park, Jimmy Bilbo and his grandson Nathan also spent the morning cleaning up debris in his front yard. Jimmy said that he didn’t get much sleep the night before knowing that the powerful storm was moving through.
“I didn’t get nervous until I heard things hitting against the west end of the house,” he said adding that he feels like he dodged a bullet.
For Nathan he recalls the magnitude of damage to his grandfather’s neighborhood during the May storms. He admits that when Thursday’s moved through, he became concerned.
“Last May, we were actually in town when all of that blew through so when this woke us up, we were a bit worried and worried about him,” Nathan said. “Last night it took us about 30 minutes to get here when it normally takes 10.”
