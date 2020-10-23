The McComb School District’s bus routing and scheduling is being switched to a computer program, and the assistant transportation director promised it will provide good management.
BusRight LLC of Boston is providing the software for $50 per month per bus, starting Nov. 1. With 21 buses, the district will pay $1,050 per month, or a total of $18,900 over the 18-month contract.
At the Oct. 13 school board meeting, trustee Lynn Gilmore asked if other school districts are using this system.
Robert Biggs, the Business & Technology Center principal who also is assistant transportation director, said McComb’s buses are behind in fleet management.
“K through 12 buses are currently scheduled by hand,” he said. “Right now the transportation director is really the only person who can do this.”
BusRight’s software will create pickup and delivery schedules. It will also track buses so that officials can locate the vehicles immediately.
“It would have made our life simpler going from virtual to hybrid,” Biggs said, referring to the change in teaching plans that took effect this week. “I wish we’d have had it six months ago.”
In another matter, the board approved three construction contracts totalling nearly $15,000 for the renovation of the main concession stand at the northeast corner of the high school football stadium. Work started on improvements in 2019 but got delayed for several months by insurance issues after a vehicle went off a nearby street and crashed into the concession stand.
Jabez Construction LLC of Vicksburg will be paid $9,050 to remove materials damaged in the crash, install bracing to reinforce the building structure, and build and install cabinets for the concession stand.
Prestige Masonry LLC of Estero, Fla., will be paid $4,550 to rebuild the concession stand’s exterior walls to their original state before the damages.
Indoor Outdoor Home Enhancements of Byram will be paid $1,350 for painting, door framing, caulking, fixture protection and other work.
In other business the board:
• Acknowledged receipt of a $2,500 donation from Sanderson Farms, for supplies and classroom materials at Higgins Middle School.
• Approved three transfers from North Pike for children whose parents work for McComb.
• Approved financial statements for August. Revenue for the month was $1.218 million, including $939,000 from the Mississippi Adequate Education Program and $257,000 in property tax payments. Expenses were $1.722 million, including $1.091 million in salaries and benefits, and $613,000 for goods and services. Aug. 31 cash on hand was $7.768 million.
