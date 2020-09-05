McComb teacher spreading word about STEM

A McComb teacher wants to bring STEM to the forefront, saying Black people and younger students are often left out of the field.
Higgins Elementary School fifth-grade science, social studies and math teacher Lerenda Dixon recently received STEM — scence, technology, engineering and math — certification and completed the Teacher Leadership Insitute certification, a joint effort with Mississippi Association of Educators and the National Association of Educators.
“My desire is to eventually start a STEM institute,” said Dixon, who also is the local president of Mississippi Association of Educators. “When I started this process, I wanted to empower teachers to be able to do more than just the cute little experiments and to really teach STEM effectively and with fidelity.”
Dixon noted that the way the district teaches science now lacks many important features that will boost students’ interest is STEM, adding that the first true science class students in the district have is in fifth grade.
“My focus was to get computer science and STEM components in K-5 classrooms,” Dixon said. “The reason why I chose kindergarten through fifth grade is because ... the children getting left behind in STEM are our K-5 children. What I thought was if we start teaching our K-5 scholars early, then it will plant a seed.”
Dixon started of the Teacher Leadership Insitute program in October 2019. She said the program is made to bolster leadership among teachers.
To complete these topics, she took courses on how to teach coding, then taught her fellow teachers.
“When you think about leadership in our field, you always think about administrators or principals, but this program gives teachers an opportunity to be leaders,” Dixon said.
Dixon wants to springboard young Black students into the STEM field, noting that she has a bachelor’s degree in Math and Business, but she wanted to go into engineering.
“I noticed when I was studying in one of my classes that African Americans are underrepresented in the field,” she said.
Dixon said she had multiple supporters for her project, including Superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis, Mississippi College STEM Director of Education Dr. John Hunt, Mississippi Robotics Executive Director and President Ray Holt and Assistant Director of Center for Cyber Education at Mississippi State University Shelly Hollis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.