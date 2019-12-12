McComb selectmen moved uncharacteristically quickly through a short agenda Tuesday in a meeting that lasted less than half an hour.
Board members questioned the amount of the claims docket, which was presented as $2,487,054.
The city has hiring and spending freezes in place because of a low fund balance that is not expected to allow the city to pay its bills until major sales and property tax remittances kick in January.
Auditor Tommy Lindley, hired in November, told the board last month that it appeared the city had less than $400,000 in the general fund to cover the city’s expenses.
City Administrator Dirkland Smith and City Clerk Nacole Garner told board members that the total included a check from the utility department’s capital improvement fund to the general fund as a loan to cover general fund expenses.
The city had previously approved the intracity loan, but Smith and Garner said the first check was accidentally deposited back to the capital improvement fund rather than the general fund. A new $1.5 million check was included on the claims docket for approval as a replacement.
Garner said the new check had been deposited to the general fund account during the day Tuesday.
The board also considered an agenda item to donate to the Junior Auxiliary’s programs for special-needs children, but none of the board members made a motion.
In other business, the board:
• Approved participating in the Local System Bridge Program for repair or replacement of the bridge on Hamilton Street in Baertown.
• Approved travel for Mayor Quordiniah Lockley and board members to the Mississippi Municipal League’s Mid-Winter Conference and Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials, and to the Public Employees Retirement System annual meeting. Votes on both meetings were 4-2, with Selectmen Michael Cameron and Ted Tullos opposing both.
• Paid Griner Drilling Service $22,186.82 for work on the Water Well No. 5 replacement project.
• Noted receipts of $48,261 to the capital improvements fund and $26,234 in municipal court fines and fees.
• Recognized public works utilities superintendent Eric Spurlock for 30 years of service.
