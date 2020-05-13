South Pike school board members learned they’ll get a big chunk of money provided to the state under the federal CARES Act.
Rochelle Collins, the district’s federal programs coordinator, said the district should receive about $985,000 of the $1.2 billion sent to the state to address budget shortfalls caused by business closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collins said the Mississippi Department of Education is getting 43% of the money provided to the state, and districts should receive about 75% of the amount of their federal title funding from that allotment.
“We can’t employ personnel with that, because it’s one-time money,” Collins said. “It can be split among our federal programs.”
Board President Clara Conerly asked Collins if the money could be used to buy laptop computers or tablets to provide to students, and Collins said district officials would formulate a plan on how to spend the money.
“The students and the district will get what they need,” Collins said.
Superintendent Donna Scott said, even if the district can provide computers, it can’t do anything about providing broadband service for the computers to access the internet.
Board member Eva Andrews asked if the district could create hotspots at district schools for students to go and access.
Scott said the district’s ability to offer broadband by hotspot would be limited.
“Without the proper wiring, a lot of students still wouldn’t have access,” she said.
Andrews also suggested wiring a bus to offer broadband access, as she had seen in Jackson schools, but Scott said Jackson has better broadband access than rural areas like Magnolia and Pike County, making the bus idea more feasible there.
To another suggestion by Andrews, Scott said district officials could check with area churches to see if they internet service and wireless hotspots that students could use.
In another technology matter, Scott said the Mississippi School Board Association had offered electronic “board book” service for the monthly agenda and supporting documentation for free for 24 months, then $1,500 per year thereafter.
Andrews said she would like to discuss the matter in a planned June work session.
Scott also told board members that they can get their required continuing education units online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.