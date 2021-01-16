A trio of brothers with local grandparents will appear on ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” 6 p.m. Sunday.
The young stars are twins Jack and Tate, 5, and Ryan, 4. They are sons of Leighton and Maryanna Wallace Davis of Madison and grandsons of Mark and Melinda Wallace of McComb and Alison Myers, formerly of McComb and now of Ridgeland.
The video shows what happens when three boys who have been playing in the mud come into the house without permission.
The video is in competition for first, second and third place with prizes of $10,000, $3,000 and $2,000, respectively. First place gets to compete for a $100,000 grand prize.
Melinda Wallace said the boys grew up watching “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”
“It’s been a staple of theirs,” she said.
“We love it, and there’s just not much to laugh about these days, and people from all over the country send in their videos.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.