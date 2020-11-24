TYLERTOWN — Walthall County schools have been fortunate this semester where COVID-19 is concerned.
Superintendent Wade Carney said the district has been “blessed,” because “many of our neighbors have had to make adjustments to their schedules because of virus outbreaks, and we haven’t.”
Carney said attendance, in-person and virtual, stood at 95.4 percent to that point in November, about usual for the time of year.
The board welcomed its newest members Tuesday, as well.
Jerry Holmes was sworn as the District 4 member after he won a three-way race to fill the unexpired term of Eldredge Boyd, who died in August last year. The seat was vacant until Holmes’ victory this month.
Zack Fortenberry, who was unopposed for the District 5 seat in its regular election was also present. He will take office in January, after Jeffre Conerly’s term expires. Conerly was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
In other business, the board:
• Considered the resignation of Salem baseball and assistant football coach Humberto Futch and a 16th Section litigation matter in executive session.
• Moved the December payroll cutoff date to Dec. 4 so that paperwork can be complete by the last working day of the month on Dec. 15.
• Hired Karen Rushing as interventionist at Salem Attendance Center, and Candize Magee as teacher assistant at Tylertown Primary School to replace Abbie Jones, who resigned.
• Approved a school bus turnaround on Ten Mile Creek Road.
• Deleted assets no longer useful to the district from the inventory.
HATTIESBURG (AP) — A 20-year-old from Mississippi has become the first Black man to be elected student body president at Harvard University.
Noah Harris, of Hattiesburg, was elected president of Harvard’s Undergraduate Council on Nov. 12, the Hattiesburg American reports. He is a junior government major who co-chairs the Undergraduate Council’s Black Caucus.
Two other Black students have previously headed Harvard’s Undergraduate Council, but Harris is the first Black man to be elected by the student body.
Harris said he does not take the honor lightly — “especially with everything that went on this summer with the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, all the protests that went on in this moment of racial reckoning in this country,” he said.
