The McComb School District began its school year today without online instruction and with masks.
“Face masks will be a part of the school uniform,” said the district’s Safe Return to In-Person Instruction information sheet for the 2021-22 school year.
In a July 29 Facebook video, superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis added, “Although we know that the delta variant of COVID is alive and well in our community, we are still planning to come back full swing, with all of our scholars back in school. ... We have missed our scholars being with us every day, and we are looking forward to this.”
Like last year, the district is requiring students, teachers and all staff members to wear masks at school to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Everyone arriving at a building will have their temperature checked, and anyone at 100.0 degrees or higher will be sent to an isolation room.
A student who shows COVID-19 symptoms at school will have to go home and cannot return for 10 days. Infected students cannot return until they have had no fever for a full day without medication, and until their respiratory symptoms or other symptoms improve.
As for buses, drivers, other staff and students will be required to wear masks there as well. At least six windows will be opened half way to allow for additional ventilation on the buses.
Ellis said in the video that weekly rapid testing will be available at schools for staff and for students whose parents have given consent.
Athletes must be tested weekly to participate in their sport. An athlete who shows proof of full vaccination will not be tested.
If a virus outbreak occurs, McComb will return to its online-only model for all students.
