Schwing hired as new Liberty police chief

LIBERTY — Aldermen accepted the resignation of police chief Scott Reeves and named officer Ed Schwing the new chief at their meeting last Tuesday.
Reeves took a job as a Summit police officer. Schwing is a longtime law enforcement officer.
In another matter, the board relaxed COVID-19 restrictions by opening the library and Ethel Vance Natural Area conference rooms for rental, and opening the lobby at town hall for walk-in traffic with a limit of two customers, masks requested.
In other business, the board:
• Hired Mike Whittington with the maintenance department.
• Agreed to rent three ball fields at Ethel Vance Natural Area and one at JC Park to Liberty Baseball and one field at Vance park to Liberty Softball for $50 a field from March through July.
• Received a request from Stephanie Davenport to adjust her water bill at 540 Main St. after her pipes froze and broke during a recent ice storm. Davenport was billed $163 for 20,500 gallons during the month of February. Board attorney Sara Hemphill said the board can’t forgive a metered water bill but can adjust a sewer bill since it’s based on water usage. The board adjusted Davenport’s sewer bill to an average of the prior 12 months.
• Approved travel for John Wilkinson and James Isaac to natural gas operator qualification classes at Jackson, La., in April and May.
• Set payments for election resolution board members at $75 for election day and $30 for training, and increased payments for election commissioners from $75 to $100 for election day.
• Accepted a proposal from Neel-Schaffer to provide engineering services for the 2021 Community Development Block Grant.
