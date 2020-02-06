LIBERTY — A cowboy preacher cleared of simple assault in an appeal Tuesday afternoon was arrested by Amite County sheriff’s deputies moments after leaving the courtroom, this time on embezzlement charges.
Christopher Neal Kimball, 41, and Paul Punzo, 51, successfully appealed their June 2019 simple assault convictions stemming from an April 22 altercation among church officials at a cowboy congregation on Brushy Creek Ranch in the Homochitto National Forest.
But Kimball was arrested on his way out of the courthouse Tuesday.
Kimball and Punzo were convicted of simple assault for allegedly striking Brushy Creek Ranch manager Mark Ross multiple times following a meeting of church officials in the on-site chapel.
The men appealed that conviction and Amite County Circuit Court Judge Debra Blackwell found defense attorney Alfred Felder’s argument that Ross was not injured in the altercation to be in line with the state statute for simple assault.
Under cross-examination, Ross and numerous witnesses testified that Ross was not physically injured in the fracas.
But deputies escorted Kimball out of the courtroom and to the sheriff’s department across the street after court let out.
Sheriff Tim Wroten said Kimball is charged with embezzlement associated with business dealings undertaken while he was still affiliated with Brushy Creek Ranch, an outdoor recreation enterprise that attracted horse enthusiasts and other visitors from across the United States.
The former owner of the ranch, John Isaac Nygren if Springfield, Mo., apparently filed embezzlement charges against Kimball as a resolution to longstanding disputes about Kimball’s business dealings.
Wroten said the charges were filed leading up to Tuesday’s appeal and the sheriff’s department waited until the trial to arrest Kimball.
Kimball posted $20,000 bond Wednesday to be freed from jail.
Mark Ross’ wife Stacey told the Enterprise-Journal in an email that she and her husband believed they would lose the appeal, but that they came to Liberty from Colorado for the trial in order to get Kimball into town without alerting him to his impending arrest for embezzlement.
“This entire situation was brought forth to expose them and that is what we are doing,” she said.
Amite car chase,
other arrests reported
In other news, Amite County sheriff’s deputies made several other felony arrests in recent days.
Deputies chased a man who fled lawmen east of Liberty to the Pike County line on Tuesday, Wroten said.
Laderrick Butler, 37, of McComb, failed to stop when deputies attempted to pull him over for an expired tag on Highway 24 around 7 p.m.
Wroten said deputies, with assistance from Pike County sheriff’s deputies, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and State Troopers, stopped Butler near Irene Road and charged him for expired tag, having no auto insurance, reckless driving, speeding and felony possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
Other arrests:
• On Tuesday afternoon, deputies arrested Ronnie Pursell, 43, of Liberty, on a failure to pay child support warrant, Wroten said.
While deputies were conducting the arrest, they allegedly discovered drugs in his possession. Pursell was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Wroten didn’t identify the substance.
• Deputies arrested Shannon Blades, 50, of Zachary, La., and Davey Judice, 64, of Gloster, just before 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 and charged them with burglary of a storehouse in Gloster.
• On Jan. 27, deputies arrested Jah’Kenn Kettles, 22, of Liberty, at a traffic stop on Meadville Road just outside of Liberty city limits.
Wroten said Kettles is charged with driving with a suspended license, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and having improper vehicle equipment.
