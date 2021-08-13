McComb officials again pushed back the McComb-Pike County Airport’s request to apply for a loan to build new hangars Tuesday, expressing concerns over the city’s financial liability in the deal.
The airport board is looking for support for a matching grant of $400,000 that will require the city and Pike County to each borrow $200,000 from The Mississippi Development Authority with a 15-year payment at 1% interest.
The board voted 4-2 to table the matter. Selectmen Ronnie Brock, Donovan Hill, Devante Johnson and Shawn Williams voted in favor of tabling, while selectmen Michael Cameron and Ted Tullos opposed.
Airport officials previously asked the board to publish a letter of intent to borrow the money in order to push the project forward, but city officials had concerns, including language that obligates the city to the repayments.
Airport officials, however, have said that revenue from the rentals of 10 new enclosed hangars would go to repay the loan.
Brock asked the airport board to use any money it received from the American Rescue Plan and the infrastructure bill that the U.S. Senate just passed on loan repayments instead.
Airport board president Bob Hensarling said the airport board passed two resolutions on Monday. One stated that the hangar rental revenue would be used for loan repayments. The second resolution also committed American Rescue Plan funds to loan repayments.
Brock noted the U.S. Senate’s passage this week of an infrastructure bill and said he didn’t believe it’s the right time to move on the loan.
Neel-Schaffer Engineering project manager Garrett Smith said there isn’t a deadline to publish the resolution of intent, but the $400,000 from the state had to be completely used by March 2022.
Johnson said he still had issue with the resolution.
Smith said there isn’t any obligation to even go through with the loan after the resolution of intent was published and that language in it is boiler-plate from the state.
“This is just a resolution of intent. It does not say we are borrowing $200,000 yet. This board may decide even after this resolution is passed that it does not want to (borrow),” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said.
Johnson asked interim board attorney Marcus Williams to speak with MDA about adding the language of the airport board resolutions to the city’s resolution.
Hill seconded a motion from Johnson to table the matter, saying he understands the urgency and a special meeting might be needed.
Cameron questioned stalling the resolution.
“The airport needs this just to be able to move forward. This is not saying we are going to do this,” he said. “... It is pretty ludicrous to turn down $200,000 free to borrow $200,000 for 1% for 15 years. Our City Administrator keeps reiterating that we are financially sound. (Is) $600 a month going to break the city on a 1% note for a free $200,000? This is ludicrous.”
“I agree that it is ludicrous of anybody to think we don’t have the right to protect the city,” Lockley said. “We will protect the city. We have it in writing. Now we need it verified by MDA. We thank the airport board for making those resolutions, but let’s get verified that it can be used as an addendum. That is all we are saying.”
The board agreed to revisit the topic after its attorney speaks with the MDA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.