At 5 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, when most folks are still sleeping, a pair of energetic McComb women crank a truck and spend the next hour and a half easing around downtown McComb, watering the big decorative pots of roses scattered all around.
Libba Alford and her assistant Rener Lee apply two gallons of water each to 32 pots, plus other ornamental plantings here and there. And they’ve been doing it for over two decades.
But they’re just the tip of the spear in an effort that has involved numerous people, businesses and organizations over the years.
The flowers show that “somebody’s caring here. There’s life, and they care,” said Alford, who lives downtown and whose husband Jim has an office on Broadway.
Tending to that many plants requires more than strolling around with a watering can. Alford pulls over at each curbside pot, where Lee leans out with a spray pipe attached to a 60-gallon tank in back. They set a timer for 40 seconds — two gallons — per pot.
“It’s quite a science,” Alford said.
She and Lee have it down pat — as you’d expect since they’ve been watering the plants for over 20 years, Lee with a modest salary, Alford just out of her own passion to make the world better.
“The flowerpot story goes back to Stephanie and Dick Moore, who started the Main Street Flowerpot program,” said Alford, referring to the late couple who used to own McComb Electric Supply Co. and who were involved in the Main Street Association.
“They found these extra-large plastic terra cotta pots and asked each business to buy one. The city public works department delivered the pots and filled them with dirt. Main Street Master Gardeners tended the pots twice a year. At that time the property owners were expected to do the watering.”
In time the plastic pots faded and upkeep waned.
“Pike National Bank was opening around that time and (the late) Joe Sones had found some huge concrete pots in Texas,” Alford said. “I mentioned that maybe Main Street might be interested in asking businesses if they would like to buy the big pots. He asked how many we would need, and I said a number that might work. The next thing I know, he calls and says the pots will be delivered on such-and-such a date.”
City employees Lester Butler and Wendell Holmes helped Alford place the pots in front of each participating business. They lined the pots with rocks and dirt, while Master Gardeners Gail King and Monica Garner helped plant them using a design by the late Billy Russell.
“We assumed each business would water their own pot, but that was hit-and-miss, so Main Street looked for a solution,” Alford said.
The Iron Horse Festival group volunteered to share its golf cart with the Main Street Association. Each pot owner, mainly businesses, agreed to pay $60 twice a year for watering, fertilizing and pruning. Those funds went to hire Lee at $250 a month.
Lee was working at the MICA homeless shelter at the time. Now she cleans houses and works for Amtrak in addition to her watering duties.
“I got hooked up with Miss Libba 20 years, 21 years ago,” said Lee, who lives on North Front Street.
They started out using 200 one-gallon jugs until acquiring the watering tank.
Eventually the Main Street Association closed and the golf cart died. The Keep Pike County/McComb Beautification Committee agreed to receive the businesses’ fees and continue to pay Lee. Lee and Alford switched to a pickup truck, and Jim Alford and Buddy Westbrook installed the water tank in back.
“We also asked each pot owner to fund purchasing a Knockout Rose for their pot,” Alford said. “All agreed, and I planted the rose bushes.”
Alford and Lee start their rounds at 5 a.m. when there’s no traffic and no parked cars to deter their efforts.
And they do more than water. They also prune, fertilize and apply pesticide.
As if all that weren’t enough, they also pick up litter downtown on Tuesdays and Fridays. The biggest problem there is when people leave their garbage cans out all the time. Cans should be placed outside the evening before pickup and brought back in afterward, Alford said.
Varmints occasionally get into trash as well — which can be prevented by spraying a can with ammonia.
“Curbs, gutters and sidewalks is something we’ve got to address with the town,” Alford said. “We’ve got too many living garbage cans on the street. We don’t have a street vacuum anymore.
“That is a major trash issue in the appearance of our towns.”
The sight of roses scattered all over the downtown area “gives a little spark,” Alford said.
And there are other positive signs, including the renovation of the Palace Theatre and a new Main Street restaurant, 207 Bistro & Blues.
