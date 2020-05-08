Pike County sheriff’s deputies arrested three McComb men in connection to multiple auto burglaries and the shoplifting of items from a Dollar General store on Cowart Price Road.
Cody Cole, Austin Weaver and Nickolas Valdez were arrested Tuesday after investigators identified Cole’s vehicle at a traffic stop.
Detectives searched the car and allegedly found items connected the shoplifting and auto burglary at the Dollar General.
While performing the search, detectives received reports of another auto burglary in the Boone Road area, and items connected to that burglary also were allegedly found in Cole’s vehicle.
Investigators said they believe Cole, Weaver and Valdez were also involved in the residential burglaries in the area of north Delaware Avenue Extention and west of Interstate 55 in McComb after a prolonged power outage in the aftermath of the April 23 tornado.
All three suspects were transported to the Pike County jail and charged with two counts of burglary of an automobile, two counts of conspiracy to commit auto burglary and possession of stolen property.
Cole was also charged with possession of a controlled substance enhanced by the possession of a firearm and shoplifting.
McComb police also charged the three with burglary of an occupied dwelling.
In other news, the sheriff's office arrested two people on multiple drug charges last Wednesday.
Evandus Upkins and Quran Wells were arrested during a traffic stop in which deputies allegedly found a glass pipe used to smoke crystal methamphetamine along with a small amount of crystal meth on the driver. A search of the vehicle produced more meth, marijuana and Oxycodone.
Upkins was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
Wells was arrested on outstanding warrants from the Pike County Justice court and for providing false information to law enforcement.
