LIBERTY — Amite County School District trustees heard reports from school principals and received a presentation from students at Amite County Vocational-Technical school on Thursday night.
Vocational-technical principal Augustus Russ presented students from the health science, culinary arts and construction programs.
Culinary students told the board that over the semester they have learned how to read a recipe step-by-step and to make biscuits. They presented instructions on how to bake a holiday casserole.
Students within the health occupations program attended a conference in Pascagoula in November, district trustees learned. They will compete in a career and technical education theoretical and practical skills challenges in January in Monticello.
Trustees learned that construction students learned how to build large flower boxes. Students presented photos of their finished work and told trustees how they built the items.
High school principal Neal Smith said enrollment at the school is up to 428 students and average daily attendance is just under 95%.
Smith said the high school finished its first round of benchmark testing and saw solid growth in key subject areas. Growth in biology was at 59%, Algebra 1 was 36% and for English/language arts was 38%. Seventh-grade math growth was at 38% and eighth-grade math growth was at 39%. Seventh-grade English/language arts growth is at 30% and eighth-grade English/language arts growth is at 34%.
Smith said there are 25 students involved in the Beta Club and another 20 involved in the high school band. The choir has 14 members and there are 21 students involved in the student council. He said the Beta Club would have a food drive service project over the next few weeks.
Elementary school Principal Jasmine Jackson said her students took a benchmark assessment in November and showed strong growth.
She said she is working to ensure students who are already making passing scores continue to grow rather than becoming stagnant.
“I’m not thinking about proficiency of a five-year plan,” she said. “We need to show growth this year.”
Overall growth in reading was at 27% and in math was 39%, Jackson said. Proficiency also is up. reading proficiency increased from 17% to 32% and math proficiency increased from 14% to 33%.
Jackson said her goal is for overall growth to increase 10 points in each subject area.
“We’re already reaching some of those goals,” she said.
Jackson said average daily attendance is at 93% and enrollment is up to 501 students.
Amite County technology coordinator Brandon Gordon recognized students from the high school who have score a 20 or above on the ACT this year.
He said Eboni Handy, Kentrell Steptoe, Ashia Taplin, Destiny Beveryly, Megan Brown and Kiejonna Osbey make up the ACT 20+ Club.
Gordon said the National Guard sent him paperwork to allow the government agency to perform needed network vulnerability and malware scans for the school district.
“We’re in good shape right now,” Gordon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.