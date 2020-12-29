LIBERTY — Construction on the Powell Road bridge south of Liberty is complete, as approved by Amite County supervisors on Wednesday.
County engineer David Cothren told the board that he and Supervisor Guy McNabb were pleased with the final product and so are residents of Powell Road who live near the Amite River.
Cothren has already heard praise for the bridge from a mother and son who live on either side of it and no longer have to detour to visit each other.
The board signed off on the project and paid T.L. Wallace Construction $35,195 for their work.
The project was completed on state aid Emergency Bridge and Road Repair funds. Cothren said he is waiting to hear from the state how the county can use remaining money from that fund.
There was previous discussion of holding grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremonies for finished ERBR projects, but due to COVID-19 precautions, Cothren will instead send photos of the work and a letter of appreciation to the state Legislature.
Amite County will save a couple thousand dollars on the emergency bridge repairs coming to the middle timber bridge on Hebron Road northeast of Liberty.
Supervisor Butch Graves told the board Oddee Smith & Sons Construction, who the board hired for the repairs, plan to use concrete instead of timber for the job, taking the cost from $12,000 down to $9,244.
Board attorney Reggie Jones asked Graves to have Oddee Smith & Sons submit a change order for the work.
In other roadwork, Cothren told the board that concrete pouring is done on Turner Road and that he will soon be able to advertise repair jobs for Kahnville Road.
In staffing changes, Amite County Coroner and Chief Medical Examiner Cam Sharp told the board the coroner’s office is removing Laura Graves as deputy coroner since the position is no longer needed.
Sheriff Tim Wroten has hired Abby McGehee as a part-time dispatcher and Raven White as a part-time jailer.
Sara Hemphill resigned from the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance board and will be replaced by her husband, Patrick Hemphill.
Chancery Clerk Jana Causey also reported to the board that Guapos Barnyard Grill and BBQ, which currently only has a permit to sell beer, has applied for a liquor permit from the state.
