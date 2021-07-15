Fed up and on edge over a rash of burglaries, a standing room-only crowd gave Summit officials an earful of concerns Tuesday, with one business owner exiting the meeting in tears, saying she’s had enough and is leaving town.
“Before I start my agenda tonight, I know we have all of you here because of some concerns over the break-ins downtown,” Mayor Percy Robinson said in opening the meeting. “This is a show of force.”
Robinson designated Paul Smith, who owns some of the buildings where businesses have been targeted, as the group’s spokesman.
Smith said the burglaries have been going on for as long as six months, and a half-dozen burglary victims, himself included, were in attendance.
Gail Pate of Tater’s Cafe said someone broke into her business on Lawrence Street and made off with a loaded gun and cash. Burglars also hit her offsite storage and stole barbecue equipment.
“They took everything,” she said.
Other places hit included Good Vibes Nutrition, Cornerstone consignment shop, Summit Mercantile, Vintage Girls and Nay Nay’s, as well as residences on Baldwin and Grant Streets.
“For any of those burglaries, no one has been a suspect that we know of,” Smith said, adding that the victims have had little contact with police throughout the investigations. “Nobody knows anything other than they were broken into.”
Smith said he’s worried the uptick in crime will have devastating effects on the town, which has long enjoyed a reputation of safety and is known for its quaint downtown with locally owned businesses packing storefronts and parking spaces.
“It’s to the point where it’s giving Summit a bad name,” he said.
Smith said business owners often check with him to see if he has space for rent in Summit.
In the past, “We’ve had to pass up businesses because we’ve had no place for them to go,” he said. “But with this happening fewer and fewer businesses are wanting to come to Summit.”
Aimee Stinson of Good Vibes Nutrition said neither she nor her employees have felt safe since her business was broken into.
“I don’t feel comfortable, my girls don’t feel comfortable,” she said.
Another business owner said she has her husband drive from Liberty to close down her store each day, and another worried that burglars were watching employees close shop, get into their cars and leave.
“It’s somebody who knows what’s going on, is very familiar with time frames that’s going on around town,” Stinson said.
“Most of our businesses are run by ladies. When will they become bold to where they come in at 5:30 in the afternoon with a gun?” Smith said of criminals. “It’s only a matter of time until that happens.”
After audience members laid out their concerns, Police Chief Kenny Cotton stepped up to the podium in an attempt to allay the crowd.
“This feels like a little chewing, but thank you for coming,” he said.
Cotton, who had not disclosed reports of any of the burglaries prior to Tuesday’s meeting, said police have a suspect in the case, but they have yet to apprehend him.
“We’ve got a suspect and we’re going to follow those leads to him,” he said. “We’re going to gather facts and we’re going to put his butt in jail.
“Summit is small, but Summit is safe. I hate this rash of burglaries. We’re working hard to get this person. We think we know who it is.”
Cotton said the department typically has two officers on patrol each night, and he encouraged business owners to employ security systems if they don’t already.
“If you who have cameras, you should see my vehicle, my person at your business, because I get out and patrol,” he said. “I want you to feel safe and I promise you, if you feel unsafe, I want you to call dispatch and we will come.”
Another resident said two of his cars were burglarized and no one came to take fingerprints.
That triggered Pate, who said the same thing happened in her burglary.
“They refused to take fingerprints in my building,” she said.
“I looked for fingerprints in your building,” Cotton said, adding that he searched for them with a flashlight but did not dust for prints.
His response wasn’t comforting.
“I’m one of the ones that will be leaving,” Pate said, tearing up as she left. “This is a bunch of bull. We need a new police chief.”
Robinson said keeping Summit’s businesses and residences safe is critical, for both economic reasons and as a matter of quality of life.
“First of all, I want you to know we appreciate your businesses downtown,” he said. “You all are our financial support. In the month of May our sales taxes were $52,000. That is high. It’s usually $40,000.”
As for the police, “I’ve already told the chief, ‘Look, you need to get out of your cars,’ ” he said. “When they are closing up, you can call for them to come to make sure you can get in and out safely.
“We’re going to brainstorm this and see what we can do to make business safer around here.”
Councilman Chris Daniels received applause when he said, “I am not going to allow an invasion on Summit.
“I have confidence in the chief, I have confidence in the officers. We will fix this,” he added.
Councilman Julius Nash, who owns Summit Wine & Spirits, said his is the last downtown business to close and he’s been spared from the intrusions so far.
“One thing I do is I leave my drawer open because there’s nothing in there,” he said, adding that he wants businesses to share information “so we can work together.”
Councilman Joe Lewis proposed installing security cameras downtown.
“We’re going to work with all of you guys so we can keep retailers in downtown Summit,” he said.
Beth Hemeter, who lives and works in Summit, said that in addition to solving and preventing crime, town officials should console business owners, Pate in particular.
“I think it’s a shame that one of our local business owners and her family left here in tears. … I’m a very big fan of Gail Pate and her family. … I feel like we all should try to reach out to her,” she said.
