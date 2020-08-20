After days of seeing COVID-19 cases on the decline, both Mississippi and Pike County saw a sharp spike on Wednesday, prompting worries of a surge as schools and colleges reopen.
Mississippi had a relatively high single-day case count of 1,348 along with 31 new deaths reported Wednesday.
“We need to realize that these are people who did not have to die,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said. “These are people who would still be with us today.”
Pike County, meanwhile, reported 30 new cases for a total of 1,041 since the start of the outbreak. The county had 27 new cases on Tuesday, which is a cause for concern after seeing a significant decrease in daily cases counts over the past two to three weeks.
However, Gov. Tate Reeves said the uptick could be blamed on the reporting of a backlog of cases from the weekend. The governor said other indicators, including hospitalizations, are still showing the state is moving in the right direction.
He pointed to the state’s seven-day average of cases, noting that three weeks ago it was more than 9,000, then fell to 6,000 and has been continuing to go down.
While testing is down, the state’s rate of positive infections is still higher than neighboring states, as is the per capita infection rate, which is 185 cases per 100,000 people — slightly higher than the regional average of 171.
“Over the past three weeks we have basically cut our numbers in half,” Reeves said.
Hospitalizations are down to 893 from a high of 989 on July 30.
“The not-so-good news is for weeks and weeks and months on end between April and June our total hospitalizations were between 400 and 500,” Reeves said.
he total number of patients in ICUs peaked on Aug. 1 at 192, and that number was 160 on Wednesday, which Reeves said is good but still “a lot higher than it was in April and May and June.”
Dobbs said the virus is already spreading at schools and on college campuses.
For the week of Aug. 10-14, 84 teachers and 132 students across the state were confirmed to have contracted the virus. There are 1,970 students and 328 teachers and school staff in quarantine, he said.
Asked about the state’s guidance to allow in-person classes to be held in Mississippi, Reeves said, “I am comfortable with the guidelines as they currently exist,” noting that they could change if the virus spreads.
Teachers will be able to get free rapid tests at the State Health Department in Jackson, and 16 teams of health officials will soon fan out across the state to offer testing to educators.
Health officials are closely watching for outbreaks on college campuses, Dobbs said.
“We’re extremely concerned about colleges,” he said. “We are investigating two outbreaks, one at Ole Miss and one at Mississipi University for Women.”
Dobbs said the MUW outbreak has been traced back to Starkville’s Cotton District bar scene, which he said is “not surprising.” The outbreak appears to have infected “a considerable number of students” in different groups, Dobbs said.
“If we want to keep our kids in school, if we want to keep our colleges open, if we want an opportunity to have college football, we have to remain vigilant,” Reeves said.
The governor also announced Wednesday that long-term care facility employees would soon undergo weekly testing, with rapid tests being distributed over the next six weeks.
Around the area, Amite County added one case for a total of 253, Franklin County had one new case for a total of 158, Lincoln County rose by 11 for 896 total, Walthall rose by four for 534 total, Wilkinson added two for 241 total. Lawrence County posted a significantly high count of 20 new cases on Wednesday for 367 total.
Dobbs urged Mississippians to continue to avoid crowds and close contact with people who they don’t live with.
“It’s easy to beat COVID; we have just chosen not to do it,” he said, adding that relatively innocuous activities are contributing to infections. “It’s nothing bad, but it’s riding in the car with friends, it’s going out to dinner with friends.”
