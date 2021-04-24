Two new hires and a painting project were the items of business at a special meeting of Magnolia aldermen on Tuesday.
The board approved paying WGK Inc. $3,000 to paint the elevated tanks at Croft LLC and International Paper and on Weathersby Drive prior to the tanks’ routine inspections.
Aldermen hired Hasha R. Lewis as a part-time clerical assistant at $8.50 an hour to replace Wanda Carter who resigned last month.
Also hired was Mark Butler as a part-time beautification employee at $9.15 an hour.
An item to authorize public works director Eric Jones to attend his annual conference as per the board’s amendment the agenda at the meeting’s start.
Magee was unavailable for comment Thursday on why the item was skipped.
Jones’ attendance at the conference previously caused controversy at the regular April meeting when the item was dismissed before going to a vote due to lack of a second.
