A South Pike High School student was hospitalized earlier this week after he bought and ate what he presumed was a marijuana “edible” made to look like candy.
Unknown to the student, the drug-infused candy was laced with other substances besides marijuana that caused him to become violently ill.
After he went to a relative’s house after school, family members called the boy’s mother to tell her they couldn’t wake him up. A family member had to resuscitate him, his mother said.
He was treated at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, where doctors determined he had drugs in his system, and he was released after observation and a CT scan showed he didn’t have any lasting nerve damage.
“The next child might not be so lucky,” the student’s mother said. “He was like going into a coma. He was crying in his sleep trying to make himself get up, but he couldn’t. If nobody went and checked on him he probably wouldn’t be here today, because he was losing oxygen to his brain.”
Her message to other parents is, “Tell their kids not to buy anything from kids at school.”
The incident from this week is being handled by Magnolia police and their resource officer at South Pike, DeBorah Garfield.
However, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office has dealt with cases involving edible drugs.
“It’s starting to pop up a little more. It’s the new trend,” said Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni.
“There is always a new way that they’re trying to get drugs out on the street. Just because it’s in a bag and looks like candy doesn’t mean it’s always candy.”
Last Thursday, after arresting Delaney Thomas, 40, of Thibodaux, La., near Robinson Road, Pike County deputies seized over 600 grams of marijuana, including edible marijuana in gummy candy form.
“Parents do need to be aware of that. They need to take notice of what their kids are carrying, because it does look like candy,” Bellipanni said.
“Parents need to really take a minute, sit down and have a discussion with their teenagers and young adults about this, because they may get it from somebody that they trusted.”
Especially dangerous is the fact that the candy can often be laced with other drug ingredients like fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid found in methamphetamine and heroin.
Lacing edibles with other substances is often done to get the buyer addicted and create dependency, Bellipanni said.
“We’re having a severe rash of overdoses because they’re mixing and lacing these particular drugs with fentanyl,” he said.
