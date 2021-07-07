New state laws that took effect at the beginning of the month will make it easier to get alcohol, carry a concealed weapon, work with an out-of-state professional license and become eligible for parole.
Gov. Tate Reeves signed a number of bills into law, and they took effect July 1.
Occupational licenses
Reeves recently held a press conference to hail the passage of House Bill 1263, the Universal Recognition of Occupational Licenses Act.
Authored by Rep. Becky Currie, R-Brookhaven, it allows licensed professionals moving into Mississippi to keep their certification from other states.
This affects teachers, nurses, accountants, dentists, pharmacists, veterinarians, cosmetologists and psychologists but not doctors and lawyers.
Licensed professionals have to have been in good standing in their former states for at least a year in order to maintain their certification when they move to Mississippi.
Reeves called the measure good for the economy since it does away with red tape.
Parole eligibility
Senate Bill 2795 expands parole eligibility to inmates convicted of nonviolent offenses, including drug offenses, who have served at least 25% of their sentence or 10 years, whichever is less.
Inmates convicted of violent offenses must serve the lesser of at least 50% of their sentence or 20 years in order to be considered for parole, with exceptions for robbery, carjacking and drive-by shootings, which now brings a minimum of 60% of a sentenced served or 25 years, whichever is less.
Inmates convicted of drug and felony DUI offenses must get treatment before being paroled.
Inmates serving life sentences, convicted sex offenders, human traffickers and habitual offenders aren’t eligible for parole.
Hooch at home, ‘native spirits’
House Bill 1135 legalizes the home delivery of alcohol. Buyers and drivers both have to be at least 21, the deliveries can’t take place more than 30 miles from the store selling it, and they can’t take place in “dry” areas or during hours when the sale of alcohol isn’t permitted.
Senate Bill 2606, The Mississippi Native Spirits Law, allows Mississippi distilleries to sell their products on premises, thereby bypassing the state’s liquor and wine warehouse.
Incarcerated women
House Bill 196, the Dignity of Incarcerated Women Act, limits the use of restraints on female inmates who are giving birth and to improve prenatal care for expectant mothers in prison as well as care after delivery.
Additionally, the bill urges the Mississippi Department of Corrections to house women who are the mothers of minor children closer to their homes.
The MDOC will also be required to provide feminine hygiene products to female inmates and not charge indigent inmates for them.
Athletics
Two bills that received a spotlight during the legislative session — one to allow college athletes to receive compensation for their likeness and one affecting transgender athletes — also passed.
Senate Bill 2313 allows college athletes to receive compensation.
Mississippi is one of a handful of states to pass such legislation. The issue sprang up in state legislatures across the country, with California passing the first such measure, after a U.S. Supreme Court decision weakened the NCAA’s longstanding notion that college athletes should strictly maintain amateur status.
Senate Bill 2536 bans anyone who was male at birth from competing in female sports.
It mirrors bills passed in other states, including Louisiana, where Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the legislation, calling it discriminatory.
Other laws
Other new laws hitting the books include:
• Pay raises of about $1,000 for teachers, authorized under House Bill 852.
• Senate Bill 2621 authorizes the establishment of a task force to review the state’s domestic laws, including divorce and calculations for the awarding of child support and alimony.
• Senate Bill 2569 outlaws the adulteration of urine samples for drug tests.
• Senate Bill 2253 combines concealed carry weapons permits with driver’s licenses or state identification cards.
