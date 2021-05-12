Osyka is experiencing heavy water losses as the town gears up for upgrades to its system using state grants.
Osyka’s average water loss in 2020 was about 27% while the running average for 2021 is almost 40%, with a peak of 63% after the February ice storm.
Mayor Allen Applewhite said the $323,734 Community Development Block Grant project aims at making a variety of repairs and upgrades to the city’s system, including the addition of shut-off valves, should address the water loss.
Town Clerk Denise Bonvillian said she spoke with former clerk Hilda Wall about the water loss, and Wall said she believes it is more of an error in calculation than actual extensive water loss. Outgoing Alderman Roddie Varnado Jr. said he would like to see the issue fixed while the project was being completed.
The board took multiple actions related to the CDBG project. The board agreed to hold a public hearing on the project, but a date has not been set. Aldermen also paid $17,311 to WGK Engineers for work on the water project. The board also authorized the publication of a business employment notice as well as a public hearing notice.
In other news, aldermen eliminated the town’s election commission. Bonvillian said the action came at the advice of Circuit Clerk Roger Graves, who said a town of Osyka’s size only needs pollworkers and that the commission was unneeded.
In other news, the board:
• Approved travel for Larry Arnold to attend the 2021 Annual Rural Water Conference in June in Biloxi.
• Authorized the privilege license for Old South Arms
• Approved the 2020 Consumer Confidence Report.
• Discussed complaints from residents about the condition of the pavilion in the park, which the board agreed needed to be torn down.
• Approved Teddy and Myrtle Pounds’ request to move a mobile home into town.
• Approved the $8,084 purchase of a commercial mower from T&D Repair at state contract price.
