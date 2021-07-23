A McComb-Pike County Airport board official asked city officials Tuesday to approve and co-sign a government sponsored loan to build new hangars.
Airport Board President Bob Hensarling, along with a representative from Neel-Schaffer Engineering, addressed the board about the need for a loan alongside a $400,000 Mississippi Department of Transportation grant for the for the construction of 10 new enclosed hangars at the local airport.
Airport officials believe it will increase area commerce and revenue for the airport and county in the long run.
The sticking point is that it is a matching grant, which means the city board and county supervisors must put up some money.
“The $400,000 grant is contingent on a matching $400,000 from local sources, and we are proposing that in the form of a loan, which we believe can be repaid by the monthly (hangar) rent,” Hensarling said. “We would love to have these hangars. We think there is a demand. There is a demand nationwide for hangars. The more flights we can have here, the more hangars we have, it moves our name up on the list to get federal funding.”
Hensarling noted the city is under no obligation to co-sign the loan and has the authority to shoot it down through a vote.
Eight of the 10 enclosed hangars have committed renters waiting in the wings, and Hensarling said the rent would be about $350 monthly per hangar. He said the cost is estimated from the going rates at other airports in the area that have similar hangars.
The board asked Hensarling to provide bank statements and he said had brought them the last time they spoke.
But Selectman Devante Johnson said he wanted more current figures, noting the information given stops at the of the 2018-19 fiscal year.
Selectman Ronnie Brock asked how much the airport makes off its current rentals, but Hensarling said it was not a comparable figure because their current rentals are all open air and only go for about $60 a month.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley noted that the information brought before the board specified $400 in estimated costs of maintenance for the hangars being subtracted from the monthly revenue. He said he believed all money generated should go to the loan.
“I know what two plus two equals. It is four and you are trying to make it three,” Lockley said, of the inclusion of maintenance costs.
He also pointed out that co-signing this loan could affect the city’s limited borrowing capacity. The board asked what that is now, and officials said they would have that figure before the next meeting.
The Pike County Board of Supervisors already voted to enter a 20-year loan with USDA at 2.5% interest, pending McComb’s approval.
