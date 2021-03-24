Shots were fired at two homes in and near McComb early Tuesday morning.
There were no injuries in either shooting, one of which took place on the 600 block of North Myrtle Street in McComb around 1 a.m. and the other on the 1000 block of Van Norman Curve Road just outside the city limits around 4:35 a.m.
Pike County sheriff’s investigators believe the incidents are connected, Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said Tuesday.
Detectives have no suspect yet in the shootings.
The Van Norman Curve shooter is believed to have driven away from the scene, Bellipanni said.
McComb police recovered four bullet casings on North Myrtle Street, some from a .45-caliber handgun and some from a 9mm handgun, said Chief Detective Victoria Carter.
There was no significant property damage to that house, and all the bullets struck either concrete or the wooden front of the house, Carter said.
Police did not identify the residents of the home.
It was a closer call for Candance Cook and her family on Van Norman Curve, where two bullets came dangerously close to her and her son.
“The front screen door, the glass was shattered. A bullet hole went through my air conditioner,” Cook said. “One went through my couch, and the other went through the kitchen wall into my bedroom.”
She said one bullet struck the frame of a couch on which her son was sleeping, and another struck her bedroom wall a couple of inches from her bed.
“The only reason it didn’t hit my son, because he was laying on the couch, was because the board stopped it,” she said.
Cook believes those two bullets came into her house through the shattered front door. An air conditioning unit also was hit.
Nothing like the shooting has happened around Cook’s house since she’s lived there.
The incident left her shaken Tuesday afternoon and sleepless ever since the shots had awoken her the night before.
“I heard a ‘pop’ sound. I thought a transformer outside had exploded or something,” she said.
“I really hope they can find the shooter. Those bullets could’ve hit anybody. I have older neighbors. It’s quiet over there; it probably startled them because they’re not used to anything like that.”
Both law enforcement agencies’ investigations into the shootings are ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.