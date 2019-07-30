Walthall County’s ballots feature intense races in primaries for high office that will decide the occupants of those positions for the next four years.
With just a handful of Republicans seeking office, the Democratic primaries will likely draw much of the interest of the county’s voters.
Among the highest profile races is circuit clerk, where incumbent Vernon Alford is seeking his sixth term in office in the Democratic primary with opposition from the sitting coroner, Shannon Hartzog, who is also director of nursing at Walthall General Hospital.
With no Republicans in the race, the winner in the Democratic balloting will win the circuit clerk election.
A winner in Democratic balloting will also be the next chancery clerk, replacing the retiring Bob Bracey. Two of Bracey’s deputy clerks, Cindy Crain Ginn and Janine Forbes, are seeking to succeed their boss, along with Walthall County teacher Shannon Fortinberry and Ruthie L. Lewis Long, a self-employed businesswoman.
There is competition for all five seats on the board of supervisors, and three of those seats could be decided in the Democratic primary. Candidates must get at least 50 percent of the vote in order to avoid an Aug. 27 runoff.
In District 2, incumbent Fred Magee will face three challengers, including Ken Craft, Positive Pest Control technician Tommy Myers and retired welder Wayne Ponthieux.
District 3 will have a new supervisor to succeed the retiring Shelton Stogner. On the ballot are two more Stogners — Bruce, owner of Stogner’s Fish Camp, and Danny, a welder at Holland Thermite — along with farmer Douglas Popwell.
In District 5, incumbent Clennel Brown will face Billy Bridges and self-employed businessman Donnie Smith.
District 4 incumbent Bruce Boyd will face off against longtime county employee and now part-time inventory clerk Milton Dunaway, Magnolia Electric Power employee Jason Mallette, Nelson McKenzie and county road crew retiree Terry Reid. The Democratic nominee will face off against the winner of the only local Republican primary, either Robert Bond or Michael Street.
For District 1 supervisor, incumbent Larry Montgomery will face former Highway Patrol investigator Tim Leggett in the Democratic primary. The winner will advance to a November matchup against Republican candidate James F. Delancey.
The only other primary race features Post 2 constable candidates, with incumbent Roy Jene Huhn facing Joe Michael Williams and sheriff’s department employees Jacob Tyler Harvey and Josh McCallum.
Sheriff Kyle Breland is unopposed for the Democratic nomination for re-election, and will face Republican candidate John P. Smith in November.
Jenna Holmes and Mark Holmes will meet in November for county prosecutor. Mark Holmes, the incumbent, is running as an independent, while Jenna Holmes is running as a Democrat.
The remaining county offices feature Democratic candidates with no opposition in the primaries nor the general election.
Of those, Chris Blackwell will be the only new face in office. A deputy coroner, he will replace Hartzog as coroner.
Returning to office will be Tax Assessor Peggy Hilburn, justice court judges Carl Montgomery Jr. and Ryan Bruhl, and Post 1 Constable Raymond Gutter.
