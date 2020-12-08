Here are indictments reported recently in Pike County Circuit Court:
• Michael D. Alexander, 37, 1112 Warren St. Apt C-7-2, McComb, attempted murder and shooting into an automobile. He allegedly fired a handgun into Roketha Coleman’s vehicle on Oct. 25, 2018, striking her.
• Derek Hodges, 47, 1006 Honeysuckle Trail, McComb, sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute enhanced by possession of a firearm, two counts conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Brandi N. Thompson, 37, 607 Ball Ave., Tylertown, possession of meth.
• Cedric D. Jackson, 24, 3006 Old Liberty Road, Lot 4, McComb, sale of meth within 1,500 feet of a church and conspiracy.
• Jason Lamkin, 35, Hidden Meadow Lane, Summit, possession of meth.
• Lee Anthony Nelson Jr., 45, Highway 51, McComb, two counts failure to register as a sex offender.
• Lisa Thiel, 54, First Street, Magnolia, burglary of a building for an April 6 break-in at a building owned by Brett Bailey.
• Quantrail Spears, 59, Pine Street, McComb, burglary of a building for a June 18 break-in at Edgewood Mall.
• David LaPatrick Brent, 24, Pennsylvania Avenue, McComb, felonious fleeing from a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle.
• Lonnie Martin, 25, Parier Lane, McComb, possession of meth.
• Jesse Williams, 22, Wood Boyd Road, Tylertown, possession of meth.
• Jewel Spears, 27, Holmes Avenue, McComb, possession of marijuana.
