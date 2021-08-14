Tammy Witherspoon believes she’d had a lot of forward momentum in her first month as Magnolia mayor as she works to craft the city’s budget and set up her administration.
“The first month has been busy. We hit the ground running,” said Witherspoon, who took office July 1, the same day she stepped down from her state Senate seat. “Its been busy and hard work, but it’s good work.”
Witherspoon, who succeeded her husband Anthony as mayor, listed finishing one project he started as a major goal — to get new headquarters for the fire and police departments. She also wants to expand the police department and improve public works.
“I’m ready and the board is ready to see that project moved,” she said of constructing a new police and fire stations. “I’m looking at, once we get the budget done, getting that fire and police station up.”
The biggest hurdle for the new mayor and Magnolia is getting the budget sorted for the upcoming fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1. Witherspoon said all hands are on deck to get the budget squared away with no tax increase.
Magnolia officials will hold a budget hearing 4:30 p.m. Aug 31.
Among the first actions Witherspoon and the board had to accomplish this term was appointing or reappointing department heads. Witherspoon said she was proud of her appointments and looked forward to working with not only them but the board throughout the new term.
While Witherspoon is the city’s first female mayor, she’s not the only woman making history in Magnolia. She tapped assistant police chief Sonya Woodall for the chief’s job. Other key appointments include municipal judge pro tem Shequeena McKenzie to judge, city clerk Tasha Dillon, state Sen. Barbara Blackmon as city board attorney, John Wilkinson as Public Works Director and Bradford Blackmon as city prosecutor. Trideana Lenard was reappointed as court clerk, Jason Tate as public defender and Smithie Buie Jr. as zoning administrator.
“I’m happy about the new team that can help me move foward and get things done for the City of Magnolia,” she said.
