Summit’s new town council picked up where the old one left off in its first meeting of the four-year term Tuesday night, taking on new business as well as unresolved issues.
One of the unsettled matters involved A.B. Thompson Street resident Robert Patrick’s request to build a carport.
Patrick first appeared before the board in September 2020 after the planning commission turned down his request to build a garage over setback concerns but gave him the OK to build an unenclosed carport. All the council needed to do was to give it an up-or-down vote.
Councilman Joe Lewis said he wanted to look at the property to get a better understanding of the situation, and the council tabled the matter and didn’t bring it back up.
A clearly frustrated Patrick returned Tuesday and said he had given up and wanted a refund for the zoning variance permit he paid for last year.
“I came to meeting after meeting after meeting,” Patrick said, noting that he has had to miss work to attend numerous board meetings. “In a timely manner, I should have got my vote in, too. I came here every meeting. I was here faithfully.”
Town officials told him the variance permit was non-refundable, but Patrick said the lack of action from the council shouldn’t affect his pocketbook.
“You’re going to let somebody not doing their job affect me?” he said.
Councilman Chris Daniels said he had been attending those meetings, too, and he agreed that the process took too long, but this was his first time being able to do anything about it.
“Certainly I don’t want you to get discouraged about the situation,” he said.
Mayor Percy Robinson said the issue should have never taken this long to resolve, and that the council should limit itself to accepting or rejecting planning commission recommendations based on the information presented.
“Our job is not to go out and check it behind them but to vote it up or vote it down … based upon the recommendation that they have given us,” he said.
The mayor said Patrick’s issue will come up for a vote in next week’s board meeting.
“We’re going to vote on it this time,” Robinson said. “We’ll have a vote next week.”
Later in the meeting, zoning administrator Gerald Alexander said the issue with Patrick’s lot is it is a “non-confirming” lot based on its small size, and town officials could have just issued a blanket denial based on that fact alone.
Lewis asked how many such properties were in town and suggested that the town devise a list for future reference.
Robinson rejected the idea, saying the council will learn whether it’s an issue when a property owner has a zoning issue come up.
“There is no list and there will be no list,” the mayor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.