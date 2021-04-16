By Caleb McCluskey
Enterprise-Journal
The McComb city board heard requests for equipment ranging from a new tractor to five police cars Tuesday.
The board voted to buy five 2021 Dodge Durango police units and related equipment for $165,000.
The purchase would be covered by federal CARES Act funds that the board allocated to the department along with money from the department’s vehicle fund.
The board also approved a $46,507 purchase of equipment for the new fire truck the department recently acquired. The money for the equipment will come from the fire protection fund.
In other business, the board:
• Authorized a $3,210 payment to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for the housing of city inmates in April.
• Ratified the mayor and public works director’s signatures for the installation of fiber optic cables from Sinclair Street and Louisiana Avenue to West Street and the library, and along and across MDOT Drive to Veterans Boulevard and Pike Point Circle.
• Proclaimed April Safe Dig Month.
• Declared items from the city’s inventory as surplus and agreed to auction them off.
• Appointed the administrative assistant Pattie Page as a deputy city clerk to take care of creating agendas and minutes for meetings.
• Approved advertising for four vacancies on the Historic Preservation Commission.
• Waived the fee for the Bo Diddley Pavilion on Saturday, April 24 for the 2021 Earth Day Festival.
