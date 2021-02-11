Southwest Mississippi Community College officials moved forward with financing a major energy efficiency project on campus Tuesday night.
“We have a resolution which needs the blessing of the board for this project to succeed,” President Dr. Steve Bishop said.
The board approved a resolution authorizing a promissory note for up to $6.5 million, though Andrew Alford, the school’s vice president for finance, said he believes the project cost would be closer to $5.5 million.
The upgrade “will cover upgrades to most of our buildings, with three major projects for College Hall, the science building and the fine arts building,” Alford said.
The borrowing will have a 10-year payback. The note will be put into effect and money brought in the first week in March, Alford said.
Board members present unanimously approved the resolution authorizing the promissory note.
Trane Corp. will perform the upgrades.
In other business, the board:
• Reduced the mileage reimbursement from 57.5 cents to 56 cents, per state guidance.
• Noted completion of a drainage improvement project for the school softball field, which is now in use for the spring season.
• Noted the school’s honor as the Pike County Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month for February.
• Heard the SMCC Foundation’s fundraising campaign for an athletic strength and conditioning facility is underway,
• Heard from Bishop that the start of classes and athletics for the spring semester have gone smoothly.
• Welcomed new board member Stephanie Carr.
• Moved the next board meeting from March 9 to March 16 because of spring break.
