Beta floods camps, leading to rescues

The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta dumped 7.13 inches of rain on Franklin County, flooding roads and campgrounds Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
The most severe damage was at Homochitto River camps near Eddiceton, according to Franklin County Emergency Management Director Mark Thornton.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the bridge on Mississippi Highway 556 was still underwater, part of Burt Jordan Road near McCall Creek was washed out, and responders had mounted a few rescues.
“Right now I’m about to go get these wet socks off and these wet boots,” Thornton said as the heavy rain of the night before became a fine mist and he wound his way home.
The affected areas are ones that typically flood but only from uncommonly large amounts of rain.
“That doesn’t happen very often,” Thornton said. “I’m thinking it rained for two and half hours or more as hard as I believe I ever have seen it rain. It rained hard for four and a half hours. So that’s one reason it flooded so much, just the first time in many a year we’ve had this much.”
The National Weather Service co-op station in Meadville reported 7.13 inches of rain in Franklin County, though one person in Eddiceton told Thornton his rain gauge collected 8.5 inches.
Thornton speculated that the amount of rain in Copiah and Adams counties affected the Homochitto River levels there, making the northern parts of the river in Franklin County high and giving the rain nowhere to go downstream.
It normally takes about six hours for floodwater in the affected areas to recede, but it looked like it might take a little longer Thursday.
“Down on 556 it just started receding within the last hour, and normally that goes down in a hurry,” Thornton said around 10 a.m. “It’s just so much.”
Mississippi Department of Transportation vehicles were standing by on Highway 556 waiting for the road to clear.
Thornton couldn’t estimate Thursday morning how long the portion of Burt Jordan Road near U.S. Highway 84 might be out.
Among the rescues were two women that were trapped in a trailer at the Eddiceton campground.
“We had a game warden come in. We tried to get them out with boats, but we couldn’t get to them,” Thornton said. “Luckily, the water started going down, and they were able to get out.”
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a trailer floating away with a man inside. He eventually made it out through shoulder-high water. His truck and trailer were lost.
Camper trailers, RVs, side-by-side utility vehicles and four-wheelers made up the bulk of property damage from the flood, Thornton said. He had not heard of any homes that flooded.
He did hear a person on one side of the river calling across, asking if anyone on the other side had lost a four-wheeler.
“They didn’t have a clue where it was from,” Thornton said.
