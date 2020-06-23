Pike County ranked No. 13 in per capita coronavirus infections among Mississippi’s 82 counties last week, according to the Mississippi Department of Health.
Meanwhile, software problems have left the department in a pinch on updating coronavirus data. Instead of providing daily updates with cases per county, the department’s release of information has become more sporadic.
State health officials said Monday that the department is more concerned with presenting accurate data rather than getting the data out every day.
The so-called “legacy” software the department uses is at the center of the issue, health officials said.
State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs has alluded multiple times during Gov. Tate Reeves’ press conferences to the fact that his department's data system is outdated, leaving employees from the department working well into the night to release data.
Figures released Monday list new virus cases from June 17 to Sunday.
In that timeframe, Pike County saw an 8% rise in cases, with 21 new cases reported.
While the state has had 22,287 cases since the first one was detected on March 11, Pike County’s per capita infection rate for the past week was 53 cases per 100,000 people. The county’s per capita rate for the previous seven-day period was 36 per 100,000.
This stands in contrast to recent trends with the virus in the county. Two weeks ago, Pike County was seeing a decline in cases, going days on end without seeing any new cases.
Lincoln County is No. 7 on the list, with 70 cases per 100,000 people.
On Monday, health officials reported 1,646 new cases and 40 deaths from June 17 through June 22.
Pike County has had 278 cases, Lincoln has had 378, Walthall 133, Lawrence 129, Wilkinson 85, Amite 75 and Franklin 30. None of these counties reported new deaths.
