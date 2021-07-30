McComb’s police chief said he doesn’t think the Pike County jail is taking in as many inmates from the city as it should, and that is having an effect on reducing crime. But sheriff’s officials in charge of the jail said the facility routinely remains overcrowded despite efforts to reduce the inmate population amid a pandemic.
McComb Police Chief Garland Ward, who started his job last June, said the jail only took in people who committed felonies when the pandemic started in an effort to reduce the number of inmates in close quarters.
A year later, the jail is taking in misdemeanors offenders again, but mostly for those arrested by the sheriff’s office, Ward said.
“They’re only taking felony arrests from us, and people know they aren’t taking our people.” he said. “That is something they’ve been doing since I got here, and they said it was due to COVID. They’ve also said they were at max, and they couldn’t accept anybody else. I’ve been here a year and they aren’t taking our misdemeanors.”
The county jail docket from Jan. 1 showed there have been about 850 misdemeanor and felony arrests made and logged into the jail. About 90 were from the McComb Police Department, which is roughly 12% of the overall total inmates shown in the docket. The rest came from the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies, including the Mississippi Highway Patrol and municipal police departments; and court transactions, including probation violations, bench warrants, writs and holds for other agencies.
The docket does not measure the total number of arrests made by McComb police or the number of McComb cases, since not everyone the police department arrests is taken to the county jail.
Ward said McComb made 124 arrests made between January and June, and only offenders charged with felonies or domestic disputes were booked into the county jail. Of the 90 McComb arrests processed through the jail, a third were for domestic assault charges, which Ward said is a mandatory booking due to the nature of the offense.
Jail Administrator Richard Bynum said the jail is overcrowded, with upwards of 160 inmates in the 132-bed facility.
When there is no room in the jail, or when the sheriff’s office refuses to take inmates because of capacity, Ward said police are forced to release their detainees after a four-hour hold or send them to Lincoln County.
This, combined with the fact that the county has no juvenile detention center, leads to a watered-down deterrent to crime, Ward said.
“They know that we can’t keep them,” he said.
The city pays anywhere between $1,000 and $6,000 the sheriff’s office every month for the housing of inmates depending on the volume. The city paid the county $1,230 in June, $4,374 in May and $3,210 in April. In that time, McComb Police Department had about 50 inmates listed on the jail docket.
Sheriff James Brumfield said his office is not turning away McComb’s inmates, noting any time an officer or chief from a neighboring department called to put someone in jail, they accom-modate them.
“As sheriff I am charged with protecting people and property. I am also charged with running the jail,” he said. “We do not turn down an officer who comes to us.”
He said the confusion comes from the fact the precautions the department is taking due to the pandemic and the office’s move to lower the inmate population.
Though the sheriff’s office is taking misdemeanor offenders again, he said it is much more selective, noting that overpopulation is a huge concern as the jail is often near or at capacity and sometimes over it.
Brumfield said overcrowding and the pandemic has affected how his deputies handle some cases, adding that most misdemeanor charges can be solved with a ticket and a court date instead of stressing the jail’s resources.
Ward said despite this situation, he wants the public to know the two departments get along, noting the times he has spoken to the county law officials have been positive.
“At the end of the day we are cordial to each other and that is the most I can ask for. ... I think the county could be great if we worked together,” Ward said. “If we all get together, McComb, Summit, Magnolia and Pike County Sheriff’s Office, we can help the county prosper. The citizens deserve it.”
