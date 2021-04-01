Pike County supervisors voted Wednesday to accept a $400,000 grant to improve the trails at Bogue Chitto Water Park, which should open to the public on May 1.
The trail is just one of many improvements being made at the park, said Joseph Parker, director of the Scenic Rivers Alliance, which manages the park off Highway 98 east of McComb.
Doug Wimberly of Neel-Schaffer engineers said the Mississippi Department of Transportation approved the Transportation Alternatives Program grant, which will pay for 80% of the construction cost on the trail. The rest will come from state bond money, Parker said.
The county will pay Neel-Schaffer $32,000 — 8% of the project cost — for engineering services.
“It’s an excellent deal the way it works together,” said board of supervisors president Robert Accardo. “I think this is going to complement the work Mr. Parker has been doing so well.
“I think the public is going to be pleasantly surprised with what they find out there this summer.”
The grant will pay to pave the trail, install security lights at trailheads, put in handicapped parking, and build a shade shelter and a river overlook with interpretive signs.
Other work underway includes a new well, drilled with the assistance of Southwest Mississippi Community College; new water lines, mains and sewer lines; 15 upgraded RV sites with 20 more on the way; and renovated cabins and pavilion.
The park has also signed a one-year agreement giving Gator’s Tubing access to the river for its customers.
Parker said trends have changed and most prospective customers now want full-service RV pads.
In addition, Scenic Rivers is sprucing up Walker’s Bridge Memorial Water Park off Highway 48 West, Tylertown, using bond funds obtained through the Walthall County Board of Supervisors, Parker said. That park has a pavilion, picnic tables and boat ramp.
