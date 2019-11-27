LIBERTY — Amite County supervisors learned Monday their emergency management services are doing well to coordinate with one another in the event of a medical crisis.
Emergency management director Grant McCurley said he and county coroner Cam Sharp brought a live automated external defibrillator training to the county courthouse last week. They provided CPR training to county employees as well.
An AED is a medical device used to resuscitate patients experiencing sudden cardiac arrest and other health-related issues by applying an electric charge.
McCurley said the training went well and will be repeated after new county employees are taken into the fold early next year. Sharp said he and McCurley will prepare training exercises to prepare county workers in case of emergency.
He said an AED device will be placed within the county courthouse now that courthouse staff are trained on how to use it. He said the availability of an AED device could improve outcomes in an unexpected medical emergency.
In other business, the board:
• Hired deputy circuit clerk Calista Lewis and part-time jailer/dispatcher Matthew Wallace.
• Terminated justice court clerk Patsy Flemming.
