The Pike County Health Department will hold a school registration immunization clinic next week for youths ages 10-17.
The immunizations will be given from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the health office located at 114 East Presley Blvd., McComb.
No appointment is necessary.
Health department officials will have additional nursing staff available to provide immunizations so that parents can complete the process quickly and efficiently.
Parents should bring a copy of their child’s immunization record.
Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare.
There are required vaccinations for first-time school entry in Mississippi as well as a requirement for students entering seventh grade.
“A Tdap booster vaccination is required for those entering seventh grade,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “To make sure your adolescent is completely protected, we also recommend they get the HPV (human papillomavirus) and meningococcal vaccinations at the same time.”
Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance from their immunization provider prior to school entry.
For more information on which immunizations a child may need, contact a physician or the county health department.
Childhood vaccinations are otherwise available at county health departments by appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.