The music lives on

The first time Judy Van Zant ever set foot in Southwest Mississippi, she came to retrieve the body of her husband, Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Ronnie Van Zant, who died with five others in a plane crash in the thick woods of Gillsburg on Oct. 20, 1977.
On Sunday, the 42nd anniversary of the crash, she returned to Gillsburg, as did hundreds of fans and five crash survivors, to unveil a massive granite memorial commemorating the legacy of the band and honoring those who perished in the crash.
Easley Road, where the monument sits just outside Gillsburg, is a sleepy country lane lined by chicken houses and cow pastures, but on Sunday it looked more like a rock concert.
Fans traveled from as far as Alaska and Oregon. For some of the crash survivors and relatives of those who died, it was their first time to visit the site.
The band’s doomed Convair CV-240 was flying from Greenville, S.C., to Baton Rouge when it went down in thick woods just a few hundred yards south of where the monument stands now.
The flight came with high anxiety for band members, who considered the nearly 30-year-old plane a junker and reported seeing flames shoot from the engines on a previous flight. It was supposed to be their last flight on the plane, which they had reportedly planned on swapping for a jet.
And, unfortunately, it was.
Of the 26 people on board, six died in the crash — Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, his sister and backing vocalist Cassie Gaines, assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick, pilot Walter McCreary and co-pilot William Gray.
While the crash is a significant event in rock ‘n’ roll and Mississippi history, there’s never been anything to point out what had happened in the place where it happened. For years, every Oct. 20, people with out-of-state tags would come from all over looking out into a field where they think the event might have happened.
Bobby McDaniel, who helped lead the effort to erect the monument — a massive edifice with three slabs of granite sitting on top of a concrete slab with etchings of the victims, a band photo and history of the band and its demise — said plans for the memorial began to take shape last year.
“One year ago today we thought we needed to do something,” he said.
An effort to have a Mississippi Blues Trail marker placed near the crash site failed earlier this year over concerns that the band wasn’t from Mississippi and that its Southern rock sound, while influenced by the blues, wasn’t really the blues.
The monument was built in an astonishingly quick 60 days.
“Because of the Lynyrd Skynyrd fans, our idea of putting a little sign up there on the highway, letting people know the approximate location of where the plane crash was, turned into this beautiful monument that we have over our shoulder,” McDaniel said. “We wanted to put this monument where it was easy for people to come and view, reflect, have pictures and so on.”
Dwain and Lola Easley, who live closest to the crash site, had been hosting small-scale reunions for crash survivors and fans in recent years and donated the land for the monument.
“This was the exact flight path where it was going,” McDaniel said.
Dave Pace of Brookhaven Monument built the memorial, which cost $65,000, weighs 15,000 pounds and contains granite imported from Uruguay.
The organizers behind the monument project included Judy Van Zant, crash survivor Steve Lawler, Karen Nelson, Brenda Martin, Jamie Wall, Pat Nelson, Mike Rounsaville, Scott Smith, John Reinheimer, Tina Brumfield, Dwain Easley and McDaniel.
“In working with this project we were thrown many, many roadblocks, but our prayers were answered many, many times,” McDaniel said. “... We never, ever expected to have what we have behind us back here.
“The current Lynyrd Skynyrd band was a major contributor, along with the production company, along with Judy Van Zant. We thank you for that, but our local people come through so much. It’s a very important fact that Gillsburg didn’t ask for this, but whenever they received it, they received it with open arms.”
Christina Anderson was also a major contributor to the project, and Pace handed her a separate marker in recognition of her efforts.
“Without your efforts, this project would not have ever been completed,” McDaniel told her.
Lynyrd Skynyrd drum tech Marc Frank of Spartanburg, S.C., was one of the first crash survivors to make an annual pilgrimage to the crash site. This year, five others — lighting rigger Mark Howard, lighting crew members Steve Lawler and Mark Howard, sound engineer Paul Welch and security chief and childhood friend of Ronnie Van Zant Gene Odom — joined him.
“We’re happy the survivors of the plane crash came back,” McDaniel said. “Marc Frank contacted us several years ago and he didn’t know if he would be able to make the trip or how he would be able to take being back out at the crash sight. Mark got closure that day out in the woods.
“Mark is calling Gillsburg, Mississippi, his second home,” McDaniel said.
“It’s a great place,” Frank said.
McDaniel noted the significant role of Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in the plane crash. The hospital’s foundation also was a major contributor to the monument project.
“The hospital provided care for those who were injured. Every one of them came through Southwest hospital,” McDaniel said.
Judy Van Zant and her daughter Melody and her grandchildren Aria and Kodin Todd were on hand for the unveiling, as were Steve Gaines’ daughter Corrina Gaines and grandchildren Steve and Vanessa Breimiller.
Van Zant said this wasn’t her first time in Southwest Mississippi, but her trip this time is special.
“I’ve been here before. I came here in October of 1977 to take Ronnie Van Zant back home,” she said. “A few years later in the mid-90s, Melody and I came here. We walked the crash site in hopes that we would have a better understanding of what happened on that terrible night.
“Today I am here with all of you to be a part of the ceremony, to pay tribute to Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines, Cassie Gaines, Dean Kilpatrick, Walter McCreary, William Gray and the surviving members of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Also, the community who aided in the rescue and the first responders who treated all of the people who were injured.”
And while nothing can ever replace the lives that were lost or change the history of what could have become of the band had the plane not crashed, Van Zant considered the fans like family.
“My family would like to thank all of you for everything you’ve done to make this day happen,” she said. “We will never forget them and they will live on through the music of Lynyrd Skynyrd and all of the fans throughout the world.”
