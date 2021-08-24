The FDA granted full approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as state health officials urged residents not to use cattle dewormer as a remedy.
The state continued to see high infection rates despite gains in vaccination rates. Over the weekend Mississippi had 7,249 infections and 54 deaths. This is slightly less than the previous weekend, when the state reported 7,839 new infections.
Two of the 54 deaths reported over the weekend were in Pike County for a total of 120 deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center continues to feel the brunt of the infections. The hospital reported 30 hospitalizations as of Sunday, including seven vaccinated patients. Two of the 12 patients in intensive care are vaccinated and none of the four patients on ventilators were vaccinated.
“We are all hopeful that full FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccines will give reassurance to those that have been on the fence about getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Kevin Richardson, the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer. “The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and widely available. The vast majority of patients that are struggling in hospital intensive care units are unvaccinated.
“For those that have been hesitant about vaccination, it is not too late. The time is now. We really need your help.”
Mississippi continues to say near at the bottom of the country in fully vaccinated population at 36.8% of the state fully vaccinated and 45.1% of the state having gotten at least one dose.
Pike County’s fully vaccinated population rose to two percentage points to 35% as of Monday. Lawrence’s vaccination rate rose by three points to 41%, Lincoln’s rose by two points to 28%, Amite County’s rose by one to 25%, Franklin’s rose by two to 34%, Wilkinson rose by two points to 42% and Walthall rose by two to 27%.
In a significant development for vaccines, the FDA granted full use of Pfizer’s vaccine Monday after approving the two-dose shot for emergency use in December.
“The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a press release Monday. “While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”
The FDA granted full use in individuals over the age of 16 and continued emergency use authorization for those between 12 and 15 years old.
“Our scientific and medical experts conducted an incredibly thorough and thoughtful evaluation of this vaccine,” Director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Dr. Peter Marks said. “We have not lost sight that the COVID-19 public health crisis continues in the U.S. and that the public is counting on safe and effective vaccines.
“The public and medical community can be confident that although we approved this vaccine expeditiously, it was fully in keeping with our existing high standards for vaccines in the U.S.”
That news comes as health officials also cautioned residents against taking the livestock dewormer Ivermectin after some had apparently gotten the drug from feed stores and taken too much of it, leading to a deluge of calls to the poison control center.
