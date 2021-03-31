Resurrected

Has there ever been a year worse than 2020, or an Easter more promising than 2021? Well, of course there have — but it’s been a long time, longer than many people remember.
With the COVID-19 cases declining, not to mention a freak February ice storm, spring life bursting forth and a new building to celebrate, Thompson Baptist Church is planning a three-day series of events to mark the most hopeful day in history: Easter, a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
“I really think with people getting shots, I think a lot of people are going to say, ‘I haven’t been to church in six months. I’m going to go to church,’ ” said the Rev. Jim Bradford, pastor.
“This is going to be a moment we will all remember.”
The events will include a Friday evening outdoor worship service on a hillside overlooking the church, a Saturday morning Easter egg hunt with 500 eggs and other children’s activities, and two Sunday morning services to allow people to spread out and practice social distancing.
The church had planned a big Easter gathering last year, but the pandemic intervened. Church leaders recorded the services so people could participate virtually. This year, “they’re going to have the same experience in person,” Bradford said.
On Friday, people can gather at the church parking lot at 5422 N. Greensburg Road, Smithdale, on the corner of Thompson Road, where they will be shuttled to a field on Horseshoe Loop overlooking the church for a 6:30 p.m. service. (Bring lawn chairs or blankets.)
“It’s going to be outside for our people and other people in the community who are cautious. They can spread out,” Bradford said, referring to coronavirus precautions.
Worship pastor Curtis Brewer said the service will offer several “take-home moments.”
Those include the sheer beauty of looking out over the rolling countryside to the beautiful white church in the dale.
“The music and worship experience overall has the potential of being a very moving, wonderful reflective time,” Brewer said.
The music service will include a choir and praise team with combined traditional and contemporary styles.
“I’m not interested in entertaining people,” Brewer said. “You can stay at home and watch that on television. I’m interested in bringing people to Christ.”
Three 12-foot wooden crosses will be raised in the field as a reminder of the messiah being crucified between two thieves.
“Of course, we can’t touch the horror of it, but it sure gives us a visual,” Brewer said.
Pastor Bradford will deliver the message.
“He’s one of the finest young preachers I’ve ever heard,” Brewer said. “God has blessed Thompson with a wonderful pastor-preacher, and he will bring it. He’s a preaching machine.”
The Lord’s Supper will be served in memory of the meal Jesus and the disciples ate on Good Friday.
“After we finished, we’ll leave in candlelight,” Brewer said.
Pre-packaged elements of the Lord’s Supper and the candles will be handed out at the beginning to keep them COVID-safe, Bradford said.
Saturday’s activities start at 9:45 a.m. and run till noon. They’ll begin with doughnuts and drinks in the fellowship hall and will include the telling of the Easter story.
Hidden in the fellowship hall and throughout the church lawn will be hundreds of plastic eggs filled with candy and, in some cases, money. There will be separate areas for different age groups ranging from toddlers to sixth grade. Children should bring their own baskets.
There will also be crafts for children to participate in.
On Sunday, services in the vast new sanctuary will be held at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Two services will allow for social distancing.
The church switched to two Sunday morning services in August as a way to let people space out more during the pandemic — which hit Thompson especially hard.
September 2020 was the worst month, as some 30 people in the church contracted the disease, including Bradford and the rest of the ministerial staff. Brewer was gravely ill, and his wife Marilyn, who was the church pianist, died from the virus on Sept. 28 at age 66.
“It has changed the world,” Brewer said of the coronavirus.
This past Feb. 14, the church held a special service dedicating its piano well in Mrs. Brewer’s memory.
The church built a new sanctuary last year but couldn’t dedicate it because of COVID. That celebration will be coming up later this year, as will a return to single Sunday morning services.
In the meantime, congregants are enjoying the spacious, modern, beautiful sanctuary, which on the outside retains the architectural beauty of the previous building. The church has alternating blocked-off pews and hand sanitizer as virus precautions.
Last year, “we were looking forward to having Easter with this building pretty full,” Bradford said. “They’re still longing to have that moment that we haven’t had.”
Before COVID, Sunday morning attendance at Thompson hovered at around 200. The pandemic caused temporary shutdowns last spring and again in September. When services resumed, attendance had dropped to 60% except at Christmas, which drew 175 people. Now it’s up to 80-85%.
Bradford is hoping for a big crowd Sunday, not only members but people throughout the area.
Thompson already draws people from as far off as Liberty, Brookhaven and Kentwood, La.
“Thompson is unique,” Brewer said. “It’s more of a community church than just a small local church.”
“It’s humbling to us that people feel that God’s doing something here that’s worth their time driving 30 minutes,” Bradford said. “That’s a testament to the love and welcoming spirit in this place.”
Brewer said he’s surprised by the number of people who are “searching and looking.”
“Once they come, he (Bradford) points them to Jesus,” he said.
Even the weather this year has been unusual, as a freak snow and ice storm in February locked much of the area down for days. When the ice melted and the weather warmed, flowers and greenery burst forth, including one of the best years ever for Bradford pear trees, which were covered in white blossoms throughout southwest Mississippi.
“Out of darkness comes light, and out of death comes life,” Bradford said.
“God’s been teaching us something. We’ve gone through something and we need to realize God has brought us through that.”
