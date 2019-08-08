There were several contested primaries for supervisor’s seats in Pike County, mostly among Democrats.
In District 1, incumbent Tazwell Bowsky led with 590 votes, good enough for 49.58% of the total. That left him 11 votes shy of winning the Democratic nomination outright. He’ll face second-place finisher Tracey Felder, who got 378 votes. Charles Burris and Roger Nick trailed.
In District 2, incumbent Faye Hodges led a field of four candidates with 506 votes (39%). She will face Sam Hall, who got 373 votes (28%) in the Democratic runoff.
In District 3, left open by the retirement of Chuck Lambert, Etta Taplin led the way among six Democrats with 367 votes (46%). She goes to the runoff against Pat Martin, who got 176 votes (22%). Alton Witherspoon Jr. was third, followed by Gyromee Magee, Mary Thompson and Justin Bruce.
In the District 3 Republican primary, Robert Accardo advanced to the runoff with 557 votes (42%). He will face Rusty McCulley, who got 293 votes (22%). Dwain Brister, Rick Brister and Gary McKenzie trailed,
In District 4, left open by the retirement of Luke Brewer, a six-man Republican primary put Jake Gazzo and Marlin Bass into a runoff. Gazzo led with 753 votes (41%), while Bass had 520 (28%).
In District 5, left open by the retirement of Gary Honea, Eddie Simmons won the Democratic nomination with 485 votes (58%). He beat Pitt Pittman, C.J. Upchurch and Fred Klunk. He will face Republican nominee Lee Fortenberry, who was unopposed Tuesday.
In contested county-wide primaries, incumbent Circuit Clerk Roger Graves won the Republican nomination for a ninth term. He beat his employee, Gina Mitchell, with 71% of the votes, 3,503 to 1,432.
Angela Simmons won the tax assessor’s Democratic nomination with 2,752 votes (60%) over Renada Cain’s 1,839.
Incumbent tax collector Gwen Nunnery won her primary handily, with 3,473 votes (73%) to Ellzey Matthews’ 1,304.
David Rashad Taylor won the Democratic nomination for coroner with 3,009 votes (64 percent) over Tucker Bolian and Willie King.
Unopposed Democrats in Tuesday’s voting included Amanda Upchurch for chancery clerk and Johnny Scott for circuit clerk.
Unopposed Republicans Tuesday included incumbent Chancery Clerk Becky Buie, incumbent Tax Assessor Laurie Allen, and Wally Jones for coroner.
This sets up the following elections in November: Buie vs. Upchurch for chancery clerk, Graves vs. Scott for circuit clerk, Allen vs. Simmons for tax assessor and Taylor vs. Jones for coroner.
In a contested justice court race, central district incumbent Melvin Hollins won the Democratic nomination over two other candidates. Hollins got 975 votes (51 percent) to top Sheilar Conerly-Pickens and “Superman” Richardson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.