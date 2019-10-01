With crunchy grass, dry winds and daily temperatures in the 90s, Pike County supervisors joined several other counties in the state Monday by passing a burn ban.
Civil defense director Richard Coghlan recommended a 15-day ban rather than the standard 30.
“Normally they do it for 30, but there’s a low-pressure system coming in that might bring some relief,” he said. “We’ll revisit it again in 15 days.”
He noted there’s a $500 fine for violating the ordinance.
“This is zero tolerance,” Coghlan said.
McKenzie Road resident Jack Martin asked about brush piles he has ready to burn with wide cleared areas around them.
“You are not allowed to burn anything outside your house,” explained board president Chuck Lambert.
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky said he had some fires already going Monday and asked what to do about them.
“Just let them burn out and don’t light any new fires,” Coghlan advised.
Walthall, Amite, Lawrence
also under burn ban
Pike County was among seven counties, including four in Southwest Mississippi, that instituted a burn ban on Monday.
The others were Amite, Walthall, Lawrence, Marion, Pontotoc, and Webster.
As of Monday, there are 21 of 82 Mississippi counties under a ban.
In other business, supervisors:
• Approved a request from North Pike Superintendent of Education Dennis Penton to bushhog sewer lagoon levees at the high school and middle school.
Penton repeated his request for supervisors to pave 1,700 feet of road used for student pickup, noting the school board received no bids on the work. Supervisor Luke Brewer said he will look at the road along with Penton and county road manager Mike Duncan.
• Took no action on a request from Gerard Bultman of Pearl River, La., to exempt him from paying garbage fees at his camp on Highway 48 East, Magnolia.
Bultman said he has an RV on the property and is only there a few days a month, taking his trash back with him to Louisiana.
Board president Chuck Lambert said the county garbage pickup ordinance says a property owner will be charged if there is an electricity meter connected, no exceptions. “If we make it for one, we’re going to have to do it for everybody with a camp in your situation,” Lambert said.
• Noted the promotion of Tammy Rayborn to purchase clerk.
• Approved an easement for Magnolia Electric Power Association to run overhead power lines along Gateway Industrial Park Road. The 4,200-by-40-foot easement will also apply to other utilities.
• Approved payment of August invoices to Neel-Schaffer totaling $22,781, which includes $18,099 for work on Gateway Industrial Park to be reimbursed by the state.
• Heard concerns from Jack Martin that supervisors said in June they would install speed limit signs and remove roots on his road, yet nothing has been done. Brewer said he’ll check on it.
• Approved travel for drug court coordinator John Douglas to three-day firearms training at Bastrop, Texas, this month.
• Agreed to buy a quarter-page ad in the Enterprise-Journal recipe edition for $345 and in Pulse magazine for $255 .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.