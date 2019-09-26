Life-saving doses

Local law enforcement officers underwent training Wednesday on how to administer a nasal spray that counteracts the effects of opioid drugs almost immediately.
The drug, called Narcan, has revived six overdose cases in Pike County, said Circuit Court Judge Mike Taylor, who hosted the event in the drug court building in McComb.
The three-county drug court received 280 doses of the drug from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health, which got them through a federal grant. The drug became available for widespread use after it ceased to require a prescription, Taylor said.
“Narcan is an emergency reversal drug for opioid overdose,” drug court coordinator John Douglas told officers. “It’s not a substitute for emergency medical care. If you administer Narcan, you need to call an ambulance.”
Signs of opioid overdose include slow, shallow or nonexistent breathing; tiny pupils; unusual sleepiness or inability to wake up; and, of course, the presence of syringes and other drug paraphernalia.
When an officer suspects an overdose, he or she should go ahead and administer the nasal spray, Douglas said.
“It can’t hurt anyone,” he said. “It doesn’t do anything unless you’re under the influence of opioids.”
The drug binds with neuro-receptors in the brain. “It actually prevents the opioids from working,” Douglas said.
But there’s a catch: The drug wears off much more quickly than narcotics, so a person could be revived, then slip back into a stupor. That’s why it’s essential for officers to call an ambulance even when they administer Narcan, Douglas said.
“It’s going to wear off a lot quicker, and you may even have to give them some more,” he said. “It may not last 15 minutes. It depends on how much (opioid) they’re using.”
If a patient doesn’t respond in two to three minutes, an officer can apply another dose. The same is true in case of relapse, and CPR chest compressions may be needed.
Douglas advised officers to keep a pack of Narcan in their pockets so it’s always handy.
Judge Taylor said one officer compared Narcan’s effects to the Biblical story of Lazarus being raised from the dead. The patient revived so quickly it startled the officer.
Sheriff’s deputy Jason Blake said he received a call of an overdose case en route to the hospital. The dispatcher told the family to wait at a gas station on Highway 98 East for an ambulance.
When Blake arrived, “He was breathing every 30 seconds to a minute. He was pale and his lips were blue,” he said.
Blake administered a dose of Narcan, but the patient didn’t revive. Other deputies arrived, and deputy Bena Jones handed Blake a second bottle, which he administered as the ambulance arrived.
“In the middle of getting him on the gurney, he woke up,” Blake said.
Jones was amazed at how quickly the drug took effect.
“He was out of it and shaking and his eyes were rolling in the back of his head. In about 15 seconds he came back like nothing ever happened. He came back and said, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ ” she said. “It’s amazing how 15 seconds can change somebody’s life.”
