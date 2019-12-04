Selman’s adds sparkle to season

They’ve got it all — diamonds, pearls, silver, gold and a whole lot more.
Selman’s Jewelers-Gemologist, located at 1311 Delaware Ave. in McComb, dates back to 1945 when the watchmaker Charles Selman opened up shop.
Betsy and Lamar Murrell purchased the business from the Rawls family in 1985 and kept the name Selman’s because of its historic significance.
The business has been a registered jeweler with the American Gem Society since 1985.
“We’re looking forward to carrying on the tradition of bringing Christmas gifts to the local community,” Lamar said.
Selman’s offers an impressive array of jewelery with options for every budget.
But the business is much more than a jewelry store. The staff can handle on-site repairs on jewelry, eyeglasses and watches and can perform engraving. They even offer bead and pearl restringing. Betsy does that by hand.
“Most everything we do is in-house,” employee Kristina Smith said.
This year they’re happy to offer embossing services. That allows customers to customize Christmas gifts including leather goods or the front cover of a Bible. Between embossing and engraving metal, glass or wood products, Selman’s offers a personalized gift for anyone.
“We’re excited to be able to do embossing this year,” Betsy said. “We can make items more personal.”
They offer a wide selection of classic and contemporary styles of jewelry. Betsy said this year brands like Julie Vos and BudhaGirl seem to be especially sought-after. But she said another brand, Pandora, introduced many new designs.
Smith said she’s thankful for the memories they’ve made serving the community. She said she enjoys bringing top-of-the-line service to repeat customers.
“I’m thankful for the customers who have shopped with us over the years,” she said.
Betsy said they’ve introduced many new items to their estate jewelry section. Estate pieces are at least 50 years old and are sometimes rare. They’ve also got a full line of pearls which Betsy said are popular most every year. For people looking for something other than jewelry the store offers a range of pocket knives from brands like Case and a variety of men’s watches.
And just in time for Christmas, they’ve got a full selection of engagement rings along with loose diamonds, offering everything necessary for a proposal to remember.
The store will host an open house at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 and the owners invite everyone to come for mingling and refreshments and to check out Christmas specials on gift items.
“People get excited when they see a Selman’s package under the Christmas tree,” Betsy said.
