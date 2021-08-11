A former McComb court clerk who embezzled more than $1 million from the city still owes more than $900,000 — the bulk of which is likely to go unrecovered even with her surrendered state retirement and monthly payments.
Greta Patterson pleaded guilty to embezzling $1,018,375 on Dec. 14, 2015. Pike County Circuit Court Judge David Strong sentenced to 10 years — eight suspended, and two to serve on probation.
Patterson gave up her state retirement money and was ordered to repay the balance in $600 monthly installments.
The state received $38,000 from Patterson’s retirement account in fiscal year 2016, then $7,800 from her in 2017, $6,600 in 2018 and nothing in 2019. Patterson repaid $7,200 in 2020 and $7,225 this fiscal year, according to a report from State Auditor Shad White’s office that was released Monday.
That leaves her with a balance of $951,550.
McComb officials said Patterson stole the money from the city court system over several years, ending in 2014. She had worked for the city since 1996.
The theft is among the largest amounts of money stolen from a government agency in Mississippi over much of the last decade, according to the State Auditor’s annual audit exceptions report, which documents crimes and accounting errors that result in the misuse of public funds.
Only two other cases besides Patterson’s accounted for more than $1 million stolen, according to the report.
Former Tunica County Housing Inc. CEO Mardis Jones is awaiting trial after being indicted in February for the embezzlement of $1,081,143.
Former Greenville school superintendent Dr. Harvey Franklin Sr. pleaded guilty to fraud charges in 2012 for the theft of $1,201,247.
The proceeds from Patterson’s embezzlement also eclipse other high-profile fraud cases, including a former Coahoma Community College employee’s theft of $981,600 and the $362,689 former Mississippi Department of Marine Resources executive director William W. Walker admitted to stealing from the agency in 2014.
The auditor’s report also listed the status of the recovery of money in other cases from across the state. Amite County was the only local county to have no exceptions reported.
In other local cases:
• No payments have been received from the estate of former Wilkinson County chancery clerk the late Thomas Tolliver after the auditor’s office issued a demand in 2018 for the repayment of $673,094 for the misuse of public funds.
• Former Lincoln County Chancery Clerk Tillmon Bishop still owes the state $122,615 of the $165,813 he was ordered to repay after the auditor’s office found he failed to reimburse the county for $125,000 in employee salaries. His repayment demand included interest and investigative costs. The auditor’s office said Bishop repaid $43,197 this year.
• Former Roxie town clerk Amanda Lewis still owes $59,425 of the $109,425 she was convicted of embezzling. She is making $700 monthly payments as part of a court order and the state received a $50,000 payment from her bond company.
• Former Monticello deputy town clerk Kim Davis has paid the $41,856 she was accused of taking from the city.
• Former Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District clerk Brandy Davis hasn’t made any payments on the $8,733 she pleaded guilty to embezzling in January.
