The state Appeals Court denied the post conviction relief of a Pike County man who was sentenced to 25 years for an armed robbery conviction.
Thomas Smith, 57, pleaded guilty to armed robbery on Sept. 6, 2018, and immediately appealed to the trial court with multiple complaints, which failed.
Smith then filed a post conviction relief appeal with the court, stating two major issues: he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a non-existent crime, in violation of his right to due process, and that his sentence was effectively a life sentence for a man of his age.
The court rejected both claims handedly as state law may not specifically note the crime of armed robbery, the law the state prosecutors used specifically falls under “Robbery: use of deadly weapon.”
The Court argued that armed robbery was essentially the same offense as robbery with use of a deadly weapon, noting it previously dealt with this issue in 2019, setting a precedent that an armed robbery indictment referencing a state law that says anyone that takes from another using deadly force is guilty of robbery.
The other issue Smith points out is that his sentence “essentially amounts to a life sentence.” for someone of his age.
He was sentenced to 25 years, 13 suspended, and five years post-release supervision. The court pointed out that Smith did not object to the sentencing upon conviction, and the State Supreme Court holds that “errors related to improper sentencing are procedurally barred if no objection is made at trial.”
Furthermore, the average life expectancy of a man in Mississippi is 71. Smith will be 69 when he is released after 12 years. The court also maintains that a sentencing of less than a life sentence but no less than three years is appropriate for a sentencing of armed robbery as of state law.
