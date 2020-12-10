A McComb woman faces burglary charges after a break-in in Chatawa, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.
Lacreshia Spears, 25, was booked into the county Jail on a charge of burglary of a dwelling.
Deputies responded to a residential burglary in Chatawa on Wednesday and found that the suspect forced entry into the residence and destroyed items within the home, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.
Deputies and investigators were able to identify Spears as the suspect, the spokesperson said.
Spears turned herself in to investigators later that day.
