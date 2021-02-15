Infection rates in across the state and surrounding counties are falling steadily, which translates to fewer hospitalizations and deaths in the state, according to state health data.
In a month, Pike County has reduced its infection rate by 75%.
Last week, Pike County had an average daily infection rate of 7.3, down from the previous week’s rate of 11.6 and a far cry from the high of 28 the county saw on the week of Jan. 9 to 15.
The last big spike followed Christmas and New Years, and the state is well past that, which is one reason for the decrease in infections and deaths, but health officials also say vaccinations seem to be making a difference.
The state now has vaccinated more people with the first of two doses of the coroanvirus vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer than it has had in total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Friday, Pike County has vaccinated about 4,500 people, counting those who have gotten either their first or second doses, while the state has immunized 414,181 people, and 107,275 of those have received their second doses.
Virus cases have been on a slow, but steady decline since January as vaccination rates slowly increase, but Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Richardson said now is not the time to relax.
“Even as more vaccines become available, it’s important for everyone to realize that many are still catching this virus, spreading this virus, and we are still seeing deaths from COVID-19. Masks, distancing and avoiding groups are still very important. Things are improving, but we still have a ways to go before we can let our guard down.”
The hospital had seven COVID patients last week, according to Richardson, who added that one of the seven requires mechanical ventilation. It is important to note, however, that Pike County has not had a death reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health in almost two weeks.
