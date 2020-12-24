Faithful employees

For many, the holiday season comes with a well-deserved break, but there are a select few who have to work, even on the most celebrated holiday.
Vera Harriel, 65, started working in the dietary department of Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in 1976 and has worked every other Christmas since in at least nine-hour shifts overnight.
That means she has missed at least 22 Christmas Days with her family since she was 21.
“The hospital never closes, so we have to work, and I am fine with it. I don’t mind working on holidays,” she said, noting that it did not take as long as she expected to transition to the schedule. “If you work at a facility and it is causing you to work on the holidays, you just have to adjust.”
She said her family does not mind her working on Christmas and noted that her children are grown up with their own families now, so it is even less of an issue.
Emergencies still happen, so first responders also have to be on their toes no matter the day.
McComb Fire Department Engineer Jesse Honea, 38, was using some down time at the station Wednesday to wrap Christmas presents for his children, who he hopes to see unwrap them on Christmas morning before he starts his shift at 8 a.m.
“I’ve gotten used to it, and it worked out this year since I will be able to watch them open gifts before coming in,” he said. “My wife is an EMT at King’s Daughters (Medical Center) in Brookhaven, so she is in the same boat that I am in, having to work holidays.”
Honea, who has been with the department for eight years, said his family learned to adjust its celebrations around his schedule, so he may miss the big day, but he doesn’t miss out on important family moments.
“It is terrible when you miss it, but my family has always been good about rearranging things around my schedule, so I haven’t missed out on anything,” he said.
Honea said it is a privilege to serve his community at the Fire Department.
“I love it. It’s why I signed up to do what I do — just to help out the community and everybody,” he said. “This is a busy time for us with everybody starting heaters for the first time, there are structure fires.
“This is a time you really don’t want to have to fight a fire just because it is so close to the holidays and you hate to see somebody lose something this close to a holiday.”
Ashley Ross, 36, the assistant director of Pike County Central Dispatch, said she would be manning the communications center on Christmas night.
She said it feels good to get to serve the community, no matter the day.
“It does make you feel good that you get to serve the community, and when you are passionate and love doing it, you want to work even on holidays,” she said, adding that many residents, co-workers and family members come to see them on Christmas Day — usually bringing food and goodies to celebrate the season.
Ross said she has missed the last five Christmas Days, but her family has learned to adapt.
Like Honea, Ross’ family will have its Christmas gathering on Christmas Eve.
“We have families that understand that it is an around-the-clock job. We don’t get days off,” she said. “But it is difficult when you have children, and you have to leave. And some employees aren’t home with their children when they wake up.”
It isn’t just first responders and medical workers who have to work on the holidays. Retail, market and convenience store workers have to stay away from home as well.
Dianne Larabee, 65, manager of the BlueSky convenience store on Delaware Avenue, said she will be working at the store through the holidays. She said it’s not a problem for her because “somebody has to do it.”
She said she would rather it be her than her employees who have young children.
“It is no big deal. My children are grown, and they come visit when they want to,” she said. “It’s just another day to me, but for my employees with small children, I make sure they are off.”
She said she will be retiring in January and she has worked almost every Christmas in the close to 30 years she has worked in the convenience store.
She said she enjoys her job and the company she works for, so the holiday assignment isn’t an issue.
