Child advocacy center cooks up jambalaya to fill coffers

The Southwest Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center needs a bigger pot of money — and maybe even a bigger pot of jambalaya.
With fundraising efforts severely limited by the coronavirus pandemic, the McComb-based nonprofit that assists with the investigation of child abuse cases and offers counseling for victims held its annual jambalaya dinner fundraiser Friday at McComb First Baptist Church.
With 500 plates prepared and selling for $10, the fundraiser would be a nice one-day haul for the center.
But that’s hardly enough to counter the loss of its signature fundraising event, Bingo & Bubbly, or looming cuts in grant and government funding down the road, center officials worry.
“We’ve still been getting donations through individuals, but as far as having fundraisers and big events, everybody’s having a hard time and we’re trying to be sensitive of that,” center spokeswoman Brooklyn Schmidt said.
While the children’s advocacy center receives funding from local governments in the counties it serves as well as some government grants, fundraisers are crucial for the children’s advocacy center in order for it to maintain its operations.
“This year because of the shutdown and stuff, I’m afraid of what the federal funding will be in the future for grants, and that includes my office,” said District Attorney Dee Bates, who cooked the jambalaya, as he’s done in past years for the center’s fundraisers.
Although the pandemic may have caused a downturn in fundraising, child abuse is still rampant — and going unreported.
“We saw the reports going down in some areas but once people start going back to school and seeing people who would report, we think it’s going to be going back up,” Schmidt said. “We think we’re going to be seeing that in the future — kids going back to school, going back to church, going back to extracurricular activities.
“Things are going to start being reported again.”
Schmidt said child abuse isn’t getting reported, “probably because they’re at the home with the person doing the abuse. Home is not a safe place for everybody.”
“Tragically, for some people, home is not safe,” Bates said. “That’s why we’re out here.”
Bates spent all of Friday morning’s humid mugginess in the church parking lot, stirring a massive pot of hot jambalaya as intermittent rains rolled in.
McComb Market, Sunflower in McComb, Blalock’s Grocery, Piggly Wiggly in Summit and Tylertown, Walmart, Sanderson Farms and Fernwood Grocery donated ingredients and Junior Auxiliary of McComb members helped prepare desserts. Tate McCaffery loaned the equipment and recipe to cook the jambalaya.
“The grocery stores are always willing to donate the ingredients,” Schmidt said.
Send donations to the Southwest Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center to P.O. Box 7283, McComb, MS 39649.
