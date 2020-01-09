LIBERTY — Aldermen appointed an interim police chief Tuesday and accepted the resignation of the town judge.
The board appointed Scott Reeves interim chief for a 90-day probationary period. He replaces Brad Bellipanni, who resigned Dec. 31 to become chief deputy for the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.
Aldermen also hired two part-time police officers, John Leuthauser and Ed Schwing.
The board accepted the resignation of municipal judge Ben Weathers effective Jan. 1, three months after he took the position. Weathers resigned to take a job in Provo, Utah.
Mayor Pat Talbert said he’s interviewing prospective replacements and hopes to have a recommendation by the Feb. 4 board meeting. A town judge must either be an attorney or someone already serving as a judge.
In other business, the board:
• Voted to buy a three-inch replacement water meter forAmite County Elementary School for $2,290, and a two-inch one for Amite County Vo-Tech for $1,032, both from Central Pipe and Supply: .
• Approved payments of $27,450 to Diamond Enterprise and $2,928 to Neel-Schaffer for work on the 2018 Community Development Block grant to refurbish the town water tank.
• Adopted a calendar of legal holidays for 2020.
